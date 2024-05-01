Just Sad: Michael Cohen Fundraising Off Trump Trial in TikTok Livestreams

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Michael Cohen, the disgraced former attorney turned key witness in Donald Trump’s infamous Manhattan trial, has ventured into a new gig: soliciting gifts and emojis through TikTok livestreams.

However, Cohen’s TikTok activity is not without potential repercussions, ABC News reported on Tuesday.

Cohen’s live videos, at times lasting hours, might help Trump’s defense team by undermining his imminent testimony in the case pursued by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg concerning business records.

“Trump 2024? More like Trump 20-40 years,” Cohen quipped in one of his TikTok streams, boasting a sizable audience of nearly 292,000 followers.

ABC News reported that this behavior could incite the ire of anti-Trump prosecutors involved in the trial.

“I’d be furious. As a prosecutor, the last thing you want your witness to do is to be talking about the case in a forum other than the courtroom,” said Chris Timmon, an ABC News contributor and former Georgia prosecutor.

Former prosecutor Jeremy Saland expressed confidence that Trump’s legal team is “scrutinizing and listening and watching” Cohen’s livestreams. “If I’m the prosecution, I’m on the phone right now saying, ‘Stop what you are doing — right now,'” Saland said.

During these livestreams, Cohen receives gifts that trigger pop-up stickers on the screens. While some of these gifts may be inexpensive, others could fetch up to $692 (or 44,999 TikTok coins).

Despite his willingness to engage in lengthy livestreams in exchange for gifts, Cohen was evasive when contacted by Headline USA for comment on the accusations.

“Sorry, I’m just busy at this moment. Is this something I can help you with,” Cohen said during a phone conversation.

Upon being asked whether he would address concerns about fundraising off TikTok videos, Cohen abruptly ended the call.

It isn’t immediately clear whether Headline USA’s call interrupted one of Cohen’s livestreams.

At the time of this publication, Cohen was live addressing individuals who criticized him for profiting from Trump’s name.

“Try to learn something,” Cohen told his audience of over a thousand viewers, evidently responding to the negative comments. “Try to add to a community instead of being the f**king idiots that you are.”

Cohen’s livestream was flooded with clown emojis and comments mentioning “Trump.” Some viewers expressed gratitude, thanking Cohen for his perceived role in “saving” the country and conveying pro-Biden talking points.

Cohen is slated to testify in Trump’s Manhattan trial, where the former president stands accused of allegedly directing Cohen to facilitate payments to former adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump has consistently denied these allegations, along with any involvement with Daniels. The trial is overseen by Bragg, a far-left, Soros-tied prosecutor who campaigned on the promise to indict Trump if elected.