Biden Officials May Import ‘Refugees’ from Hamas-Governed Gaza

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Top officials in the Biden administration are considering admitting Palestinians into the U.S. from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, a news report alleged.

The potential plan consists of resettling Palestinians with immediate family members who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents (green card holders), CBS News reported on Tuesday.

To do so, these officials allegedly invoked the United States Refugee Admissions Program as a potential vehicle for the intake of “refugees.”

According to a document reviewed by CBS News, these “refugees” would be required to enter Egypt before making their way into the U.S.

Israel is currently embroiled in a war with Hamas after Gaza-based terrorists invaded southern Israel, where they carried out a bloody onslaught that led to the death of roughly 1,200 individuals.

Hamas, a foreign-designated terrorist organization, has ruled Gaza since 2007, following Palestinians’ election of Hamas politicians in the 2006 Palestinian legislative election.

According to the plan, potential “refugees” would undergo alleged security screening before being flown into the U.S.

The proposed plan comes as President Joe Biden is facing leftist opposition to his ever-changing support of Israel as it seeks to rescue innocent civilians taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Such opposition threatens the fragile reelection hopes of Biden, who is facing the popular campaign of former President Donald Trump.

The potential plan to resettle Palestinians could provide the scandal-laden president with some political leverage, but it will certainly draw criticism amid the surge of illegal aliens at the southern border.

Many of those crossing the border illegally claim asylum status—and many of them can await court hearings in the U.S. with limited constraints.