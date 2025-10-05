Sunday, October 5, 2025

Man Who Murdered 6-Year-Old Boy During Break-In Freed for ‘Good Behavior’ after 7 Years

'I ever cross paths with him, I will kill the man. I will kill him where he stands...'

Ronald Exantus
Ronald Exantus / IMAGE: WLKY via X

(Headline USA) Outrage was brewing after a Kentucky parole board voted to release a cold-blooded child killer after only seven years in prison, citing his “good behavior.”

Some influential social-media accounts were now promoting an effort to force the parole board itself to resign—or face charges—over the decision to free Ronald Exantus for the 2015 stabbing death of 6-year-old Logan Tipton.

Exantus fatally stabbed the boy with a kitchen knife as he slept in his bedroom during a December 2015 break-in of the family’s home in Versailles, Ky.

Although a jury in 2018 found him not guilty of the murder by reason of insanity, he was convicted on related assault charges and received a 20-year prison sentence.

But the 42-year-old former dialysis nurse was paroled on Oct. 1 and is expected to walk fully free by next June, People magazine reported.

According to the popular conservative news account “Unlimited L’s,” after Exantus entered the Tipton household through an unlocked door, Logan “was st*bbed repeatedly in the head so forcefully that the knife blade bent.”

The boy’s father and two young sisters also were seriously injured during the attack.

“He stabbed me in the back. And then stomped on my head,” Logan’s sister, Dakota, told WLKY, as reported by the New York Post. “And I remember waking up across the room, not where I was at, and I looked and he was killing Logan and Logan was screaming.”

Logan’s dad, Dean Tipton, said he, too, was stabbed and thrown at least 10 feet while trying to protect his children.

Afterward, his life lost all meaning.

“I laid in bed. I gave up. I gave up on life. I gave up on my family. I gave up on everybody. I just wanted to die,” he told WLKY.

The father said he would avenge his son and ensure the safety of his surviving family members if he ever encountered Exantus again.

“I’ve had my talks with God, ’cause I’m not afraid to tell you all—I told the court—if I ever cross paths with him, I will kill the man,” Dean Tipton told WKYT. “I will kill him where he stands.”

Among those championing justice for the Tipton family was Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh, who helped to amplify the case and called on President Donald Trump to intervene.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Saturday morning that officials were “looking into” it.

“It’s wholly unacceptable for a child killer to walk free after just several years in prison,” she wrote in a response to Walsh’s post on X.

The story breaks amid a national reckoning over woke criminal-justice policies that have led to dangerous and mentally unstable individuals repeatedly gaming the system.

Among the most notable cases is that of DeCarlos Brown Jr., a mentally ill Charlotte man who was arrested and released at least 14 times on charges—including several violent crimes—before fatally stabbing Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in an unprovoked Aug. 22 attack while riding on the city’s public-transit system.

