FBI Raids Left-Wing Activist Group in Ohio

(Headline USA) FBI agents have searched the office of an Ohio group that supports voter registration efforts, seizing documents and computer files, a board member of the organization said Friday.

To obtain a search warrant, federal authorities must convince a judge that probable cause of criminal activity exists.

Federal agents showed up at the Cleveland office of the Ohio Organizing Collaborative on Thursday and spent hours questioning staff, said Prentiss Haney, a board member of the grassroots organization. The organization was founded in 2007 and describes its mission as fighting for criminal justice reform, racial justice and an expansion of voting rights.

Federal agents also went to the homes of people who have worked with the organization, seeking interviews and information about alleged voter fraud, Haney said. He accused the agents of “intimidation tactics and harassment.”

BREAKING: The Ohio Organizing Collaborative, a Democrat "voter rights" group, was raided by the FBI. One of the organization’s board members, Kirk Noden, is the founder of ANOTHER leftwing Ohio-based firm that was investigated for voter fraud in 2024. The Democrat voter fraud… pic.twitter.com/ZUucQtEhN3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 12, 2026

The focus of the probe was unclear, but a person familiar with the matter said Friday that investigators were examining potential fraud violations. The person was not authorized to speak publicly about the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The Justice Department declined to comment on Friday, and a spokesperson for the FBI in Cleveland did not respond to messages seeking comment.

The Justice Department during President Donald Trump’s second term has launched several legal actions or investigations related to voting or state election operations.

The FBI has seized ballots and other records from the 2020 election for Georgia’s Fulton County and Arizona’s Maricopa County and from the 2024 election in Michigan’s Wayne County. It also has been questioning election workers in Wisconsin’s Milwaukee County.

The Justice Department has sued at least 30 states and the District of Columbia after they refused to hand over detailed voter data that includes dates of birth and partial Social Security numbers. It has said in court filings that it wants the information so it can run it through a Department of Homeland Security program that checks U.S. citizenship. The Justice Department has so far been on a losing streak in its lawsuits seeking to extract the data from the holdout states.

Early in his second term, Trump, a Republican, also ordered the Justice Department to investigate ActBlue, the top fundraising platform for the Democratic Party that’s mired in corruption allegations. Its CEO pled the 5th Amendment more than 20 times when questioned earlier this week in Congress.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press