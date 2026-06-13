Rep. Crockett Defends Austin Metcalf’s Murderer

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Convicted murderer Karmelo Anthony found a fierce defender in infamous Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, who suggested this week she too would have stabbed 17-year-old track star Austin Metcalf.

Crockett made the remarks during a June 9 episode of her Clock It podcast while discussing Anthony’s case and broader questions of self-defense and apparent physical disparities.

“I do want to say that while the simplistic way of describing this is it’s kind of eye for eye, it’s still a little bit of gray area because again, me as a 5’3 woman, if a 300-pound man is beating me, like on top of me and beating me down, I’m not limited to fist,” Crockett said.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D) suggests that she also would have stabbed Austin Metcalf: pic.twitter.com/TBn3txFSAi — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 10, 2026

“Cause I’m telling you right now, if you were twice my weight and got way more strength than me and you got me pinned down, I don’t believe I’m going to survive,” she added.

Crockett’s remarks, first reported by the Post Millennial and X page End Wokeness, came after Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison for murdering Metcalf at a Texas track meet in April 2025.

Anthony’s defense attorneys argued that he stabbed Metcalf in self-defense, only after Metcalf punched him. Jurors rejected that claim and convicted him of murder.

Witness testimony during trial showed that Anthony became enraged after Metcalf repeatedly asked him to leave a tent reserved for students from Memorial High School. Anthony, who attended rival Centennial High School, responded by stabbing Metcalf in the chest.

Witnesses recalled seeing Metcalf collapsing and dying in the arms of his twin brother, Hunter. Anthony’s knife pierced Metcalf’s chest and heart, making the wound not survivable.

Jasmine Crockett says that Karmelo Anthony was justified in stabbing Austin Metcalf to death: "He decided to go under a tent and simply didn't want to be put out in the rain by some kid he didn't know… There was no mercy seen when this black boy said, 'I was scared.'"… — AF Post (@AFpost) June 13, 2026

Despite the evidence presented during the trial, some activists have turned the case into a flashpoint in broader debates over racial injustice. Anthony is Black, while Metcalf was white.

Anthony’s supporters raised more than $600,000 for his legal defense and argued that the prosecution was unfair. His family used the funds for security and for a new house, according to the family’s attorneys. One of Anthony’s neighbor claimed he may have bought a brand-new SUV before his conviction.

Crockett represents Texas’s 30th Congressional District and is leaving Congress this November after unsuccessfully seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate earlier this year.