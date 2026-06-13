Saturday, June 13, 2026

Rep. Crockett Defends Austin Metcalf’s Murderer

'I'm not limited to fist...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Jasmine Crockett
Jasmine Crockett / IMAGE: CSPAN via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Convicted murderer Karmelo Anthony found a fierce defender in infamous Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, who suggested this week she too would have stabbed 17-year-old track star Austin Metcalf.

Crockett made the remarks during a June 9 episode of her Clock It podcast while discussing Anthony’s case and broader questions of self-defense and apparent physical disparities.

“I do want to say that while the simplistic way of describing this is it’s kind of eye for eye, it’s still a little bit of gray area because again, me as a 5’3 woman, if a 300-pound man is beating me, like on top of me and beating me down, I’m not limited to fist,” Crockett said.

“Cause I’m telling you right now, if you were twice my weight and got way more strength than me and you got me pinned down, I don’t believe I’m going to survive,” she added.

Crockett’s remarks, first reported by the Post Millennial and X page End Wokeness, came after Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison for murdering Metcalf at a Texas track meet in April 2025.

Anthony’s defense attorneys argued that he stabbed Metcalf in self-defense, only after Metcalf punched him. Jurors rejected that claim and convicted him of murder.

Witness testimony during trial showed that Anthony became enraged after Metcalf repeatedly asked him to leave a tent reserved for students from Memorial High School. Anthony, who attended rival Centennial High School, responded by stabbing Metcalf in the chest.

Witnesses recalled seeing Metcalf collapsing and dying in the arms of his twin brother, Hunter. Anthony’s knife pierced Metcalf’s chest and heart, making the wound not survivable.

Despite the evidence presented during the trial, some activists have turned the case into a flashpoint in broader debates over racial injustice. Anthony is Black, while Metcalf was white.

Anthony’s supporters raised more than $600,000 for his legal defense and argued that the prosecution was unfair. His family used the funds for security and for a new house, according to the family’s attorneys. One of Anthony’s neighbor claimed he may have bought a brand-new SUV before his conviction.

Crockett represents Texas’s 30th Congressional District and is leaving Congress this November after unsuccessfully seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate earlier this year.

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Clerks Detail Damning Allegations Against Obama Judge in Sex Scandal

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com