US-Funded Lab in Ukraine Stored Anthrax and Other Potential Bioweapons, ODNI Records Show

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard released on Friday records that detail the U.S. funding dangerous biolabs throughout the world, including over 40 in war-torn Ukraine.

“Many of these U.S. government-funded biolabs are currently or have previously engaged in research using hazardous and highly contagious pathogens, in some cases to include dangerous Gain-of-Function research, with very little visibility or oversight,” the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said in a press release.

Today, I’m releasing never before seen intelligence revealing new evidence of past US government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries, including Ukraine. In support of President Trump‘s Executive Order to end federal funding of dangerous gain of function… pic.twitter.com/RkPHnAbka9 — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) June 12, 2026

The records include a map of Ukraine that shows the location of various U.S.-funded biolabs. Some of them are in territory now occupied by Russia. The ODNI said they could “be at risk of compromise due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.”

“For example, the Intelligence Community previously warned that a US-funded biolab in Ukraine likely housed dangerous pathogens and remained vulnerable to longstanding threats of Russian attack, seizure, or damage,” the ODNI said.

Additionally, the records include the initials “BW”—seemingly a reference to bioweapons. One record says that biolabs in Ukraine were used to work on potential bioweapons and disease causing pathogens such as anthrax, tularemia, tuberculosis, Swine Fever, New Castles Disease, MERS, SARS, Marburg, Ebola, Lassa, the Plague, and Rickettsia.

Victoria Nuland, who was the undersecretary of State for political affairs in the Biden administration, first admitted in congressional testimony shortly after Russia’s February 2022 invasion that the U.S. maintained laboratories in Ukraine that were likely conducting research into biological warfare.

It’s Biolabs Bitch, doing some straight up nefarious BS in a Country that’s been unstable for years! Dumb and Dangerous This has got to stop! pic.twitter.com/ohh9rMXg8x — Beard Vet (@Beardvet) March 9, 2022

“Ukraine has biological research facilities which we are now quite concerned Russian forces may be seeking to gain control of,” she said in response to a question from then-Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., at a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

However, U.S. officials have denied that the government was trying to develop bioweapons in those labs—a claim levied by Russia.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.