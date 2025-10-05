Sunday, October 5, 2025

Jordan Peterson’s Daughter Posts Grim Update on Health Status

'It's been one thing after another in an otherworldly type of way...'

Jordan Peterson
Jordan Peterson / IMAGE: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Headline USA) The daughter of psychologist and Daily Wire commentator Jordan Peterson said Saturday that the popular anti-woke cultural critic remained in dire condition after several months of severe illness that had resulted in a monthlong hospitalization for pneumonia and sepsis.

“He’s recovering slowly, day by day, but I won’t lie, it’s slow and scary,” Mikhaila Peterson said in a post on social media. “He won’t be back for another few months at least, probably longer.”

She said her father’s official prognosis appeared to be Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS), a condition in the immune system sometimes brought about by exposure to mold or biotoxins.

However, she hinted that darker forces could be at work.

“We’re not entirely sure what’s going on but it looks like possibly severe CIRS and a LOT of bad luck. Or we’re getting spiritually attacked,” she said.

In addition to her dad’s health issues, Mikhaila’s own newborn child, Audrey, was suffering serious health conditions.

“It’s been one thing after another in an otherworldly type of way,” she said.

She closed the message referencing St. Paul’s letter to the Ephesians, chapter 6, verse 12: “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.”

Fellow Daily Wire pundit Andrew Klavan joined many others in prayer for the Peterson family, concurring with Mikhaila’s opinion that there may be a spiritual component.

The recent illnesses are among several that have plagued the Petersons—and, in some cases, helped to define the Canadian guru’s broader philosophy on life.

Tammy Peterson, Jordan’s wife and Mikhaila’s mother, is currently in remission after a 2019 kidney cancer diagnosis that initially gave her just 10 months to live.

She now has her own podcast and speaking engagements—advocating, among other things, for her Christian faith.

Jordan Peterson has publicly grappled with his own faith—even authoring a book titled We Who Wrestle with God—while also endorsing an all-meat “carnivore diet.”

The diet and his wife’s cancer diagnosis helped to fuel his addiction to the anti-anxiety drug clonazepam, for which he sought treatment in early 2020 after suffering severe withdrawal effects.

Reaction to Peterson’s latest medical ordeal was mixed.

Some blamed his unusal diet, citing anecdotal evidence of similar issues—including Mikhaila’s past health problems.

Others suggested that the issues might be linked to Peterson’s decision to take the experimental mRNA vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic—a decision he later regretted and disavowed.

Some leftist trolls also celebrated Peterson’s illness, saying they were praying for him to join recently assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

If Peterson does return to public life, it is unclear whether he will be able to maintain the level of ubiquity that he has enjoyed in the past, participating regularly in podcasts, interviews and sold-out speaking engagements, while also authoring four best-selling books and running his own online “academy.”

The 63-year-old former University of Toronto professor already has suffered diminished motor skills and other adverse health effects from his past addiction, and his new diagnosis may exacerbate those symptoms further.

