Clerks Detail Damning Allegations Against Obama Judge in Sex Scandal

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former clerks who blew the whistle on an Obama-appointed federal judge recently reprimanded for alleged sexual misconduct inside her chambers have spoken out with additional details about the case.

The judge, Eleanor Ross of the Northern District of Georgia, was previously rebuked after agreeing to discipline stemming from the allegations. She ultimately acknowledged an extramarital affair with a law enforcement officer, though she has disputed allegations of sexual activity inside her chambers.

According to former clerks, however, the evidence of sexual activity was indisputable.

Three of them told the New York Times that the judge played sultry jazz music in her office before her visitor arrived. They even said they could hear sounds of sexual activity from behind her door.

“The walls were thin, and the clerks could sometimes hear music and the judge and officer chatting. Then the music would continue, and the talking would stop. Other times, what they heard was more explicit,” the Times reported.

The newspaper’s story was published June 11 under the headline, “Sex, Lies and Secrets: A Federal Judge’s Trysts Go Public.

The Times added, “The three clerks told The Times that their stomachs churned when they realized what was taking place. But, coupled with her other actions, it also represented something fundamentally painful to them: that a person with a role they revered, a person whose job it was to decide America’s laws, seemed not to care the way they cared.”

The scandal came to light following a May 22 filing from the Committee on Judicial Conduct and Disability of the Judicial Conference of the United States, which detailed an agreement resolving an investigation into sexual misconduct.

Atlanta Obama Judge Eleanor Ross regularly had loud sex in her chambers with a local cop. She lied about it. She retaliated against her law clerk who reported it. Shamefully, her judicial colleagues gave her a slap on the hand. And covered it up. The House must impeach Judge… — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) June 11, 2026

The paperwork did not name Ross directly. The non-profit Marco Polo quickly identified Ross as the subject of the filing.

According to the document, the allegations emerged in September 2025 when a clerk filed a complaint regarding her conduct.

As previously reported by Headline USA, the judicial committee found that Ross had engaged in an “extramarital affair” with a “high-ranking law enforcement officer.” She was also accused of having sexual intercourse inside her chambers both during work hours and “within hearing distance of staff.”

When confronted by superiors, Ross initially denied the allegations before the matter was referred to the judicial conduct committee.

Under the terms of the agreement, she issued a vague, sentence-long apology to former clerks and agreed to indefinitely forgo any potential service as chief judge in the event she were elevated to that position.

Ross is currently under investigation by Congress, with Republicans demanding that she be impeached and removed from the bench.