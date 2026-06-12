Friday, June 12, 2026

US, Iran Offer Differing Outlines for Peace Deal

Pakistan says a final agreement has been reached...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Iranian flag
A soccer fan holds a flag from Iran prior to the World Cup group B soccer match between Wales and Iran, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar. / PHOTO: AP

(Kyle Anzalone, Antiwar.comAfter President Donald Trump announced a peace agreement had been reached with Tehran, Iranian and American officials gave different outlines of the agreement. Pakistan, which has been mediating talks, said a deal has been reached.

On Thursday, Trump posted on Truth Social that Iran and the US had agreed to a final deal to end the war, without providing details of the agreement. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that a deal with the US “has never been closer.”

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered further confirmation that a peace agreement has been reached. “We can confirm that a final, agreed-upon text of the peace deal has been reached and Pakistan is now working closely with both sides to finalize the next steps. Peace has never been this close as it is now,” he wrote on X.

However, Tehran and Washington have publicly offered different details for the agreement. According to Iranian media, the deal does not include any restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program, Tehran retains control over the Strait of Hormuz, a ceasefire that includes Lebanon, and the unfreezing of Iranian assets.

After the report, Trump claimed it was false. “The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing,” the President wrote on Truth Social Friday. “What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with.”

US officials have stated that the deal only gives Iran sanctions relief if Tehran dismantles its nuclear program and gives its enriched material to the US.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

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