Man Recruited by Undercover FBI Agent to Join ISIS Sentenced to Prison

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) North Carolina man Alexander Justin White, who was recruited online by an undercover FBI agent in 2024 to join ISIS, was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison.

White was arrested in December 2024 as he was attempting to depart the country to allegedly join ISIS in the Middle East. He pled guilty three months later. Sentencing memos, which outline the arguments by the government and defense for how long the sentence should be, are sealed in this case.

According to the court records, an FBI undercover agent and confidential informant strongly encouraged White’s criminal activities.

Charging papers allege that White had expressed interest online in joining ISIS. In September 2024, he was contacted by an FBI agent who claimed that he could help fulfill White’s desire.

“On September 10, 2024, the [undercover FBI agent] contacted WHITE by posing as an ISIS facilitator located overseas. Based on WHITE’s expressed intentions elsewhere, the [undercover agent] questioned whether WHITE still intended to join them overseas, to which WHITE stated he did,” states an affidavit from FBI agent Monika Van Hooser.

Newly unsealed court records reveal what seems to be a case of entrapment.

A North Carolina man named Alexander White was spouting online for years about ISIS.

Then, an undercover FBI agent posing as an ISIS recruiter reached out to him to fulfill his desires. The agent had an… pic.twitter.com/sEeupeTny3 — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) January 15, 2025

Four days later, the undercover FBI agent messages White again.

“The brothers are working on special opportunity for you to speak with Emir Soon, Does this interest you akhi?” the agent asked, to which White responded, “It very well does brother.”

“Following the call, WHITE told the [FBI agent] that he was glad to have had the opportunity even though he was shy and had difficulty speaking, but loved talking to the Emir’s spokesperson and could not wait to meet everyone,” charging papers state.

White continued speaking with the undercover FBI agent and preparing to join ISIS for the next two months. The FBI apparently had him under heavy surveillance, as a photo of him walking to his car in October 2024 was included in the charging papers.

He was arrested on Dec. 4, 2024, at the Raleigh-Durham Airport, while attempting to board a flight to Paris.

White was arrested for allegedly trying to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.