Netflix Loses Billions after Elon Musk Calls for Boycott over Tranny Indoctrination

'They f**ked around and found out...'

(Headline USA) Billionaire super-genius Elon Musk’s recent calls to cancel Netflix have cost the streaming company billions of dollars in dropped subscriptions, according to recent estimates.

Following Musk’s Oct. 1 post protesting the promotion of transgender ideology in children’s shows, the company saw its total value drop by around 5%, which according to estimates was somewhere between $15 million and $25 million.

“They f**ked around and found out,” said a viral post from the “Inevitable West” account on X.

Musk, who lost his own son Xavier to transgender ideology, called for his followers to drop the woke, Obama-linked entertainment giant with a picture depicting the company as a Trojan horse using cartoons to infiltrate and infect the minds of impressionable children.

The boycott appeared specifically to come in reaction to a new show marketed to 7-year-olds called Dead End Paranormal Park.

Its creator, Hamish Steele, was revealed to be a notorious LGBT activist who had recently mocked the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, according to Libs of TikTok.

But the show is hardly alone in pushing the trans agenda on unwitting viewers—indeed, the brazen attempt at social engineering through propaganda has become something of a self-parody due to the sheer number of transgender characters being shoehorned into shows apropos of nothing.

Among the recent children’s shows to push the gender-bending ideology are remakes of beloved 1980s franchises like Strawberry Shortcake, CareBears, The Baby-Sitters Club and My Little Pony.

Netflix is no stranger to conservative backlash and boycotts. In a high-profile protest from 2020, company bosses faced the threat of indictments after pushing programming that many felt crossed the line into child pornography.

The case was dismissed by a federal judge in 2022.

Musk also has a history of mocking and criticizing Netflix’s over-the-top alignment with a woke agenda, including the cultural appropriation of white-oriented period pieces with anachronistically “diverse” casting.

Netflix, however, is not alone in facing criticism for its controversial indoctrination efforts. Disney also saw its value plummet after it controversially incorporated LGBT issues into beloved children’s shows, movies and even characters in its theme parks.

The outrage led Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove Disney World’s autonomous governing status and replace it with a board that included parental-rights advocates.

