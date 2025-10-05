Netflix Loses Billions after Elon Musk Calls for Boycott over Tranny Indoctrination

(Headline USA) Billionaire super-genius Elon Musk’s recent calls to cancel Netflix have cost the streaming company billions of dollars in dropped subscriptions, according to recent estimates.

Following Musk’s Oct. 1 post protesting the promotion of transgender ideology in children’s shows, the company saw its total value drop by around 5%, which according to estimates was somewhere between $15 million and $25 million.

“They f**ked around and found out,” said a viral post from the “Inevitable West” account on X.

🚨BREAKING: Netflix has now lost over $25,000,000,000 in market value since Elon Musk called them out for pushing radical trans ideology on kids They fucked around and found out. pic.twitter.com/IQwkxR5W2h — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) October 3, 2025

Musk, who lost his own son Xavier to transgender ideology, called for his followers to drop the woke, Obama-linked entertainment giant with a picture depicting the company as a Trojan horse using cartoons to infiltrate and infect the minds of impressionable children.

Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids https://t.co/uPcGiURaCp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2025

The boycott appeared specifically to come in reaction to a new show marketed to 7-year-olds called Dead End Paranormal Park.

Its creator, Hamish Steele, was revealed to be a notorious LGBT activist who had recently mocked the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, according to Libs of TikTok.

BREAKING: Elon Musk said he CANCELLED his @netflix account after they promoted a kid’s show which pushed transgenderism on kids and was written by an lgbtq activist who mocked Charlie’s ass*ssination HUGE pic.twitter.com/QCsu2KL7Wf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 30, 2025

But the show is hardly alone in pushing the trans agenda on unwitting viewers—indeed, the brazen attempt at social engineering through propaganda has become something of a self-parody due to the sheer number of transgender characters being shoehorned into shows apropos of nothing.

Funniest thread I’ve seen in a while 🤣🤣 https://t.co/RzAvOoh7Q7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2025

Among the recent children’s shows to push the gender-bending ideology are remakes of beloved 1980s franchises like Strawberry Shortcake, CareBears, The Baby-Sitters Club and My Little Pony.

Unrecognizable. Strawberry Shortcake 1980’s…she’s caring for her pets and garden while entering baking contests. Strawberry Shortcake Netflix…transgender brainwashing of children where boys are dressing as girls. CANCEL NETFLIX

SAVE THE CHILDREN pic.twitter.com/J00w3Y2RMf — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) October 2, 2025

OMG. Children's @Netflix show "Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City" is promoting transgender drag queens to CHILDREN. Netflix is grooming kids. CANCEL NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/zePicP8Fi8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 3, 2025

Netflix is no stranger to conservative backlash and boycotts. In a high-profile protest from 2020, company bosses faced the threat of indictments after pushing programming that many felt crossed the line into child pornography.

Netflix, Inc. indicted by grand jury in Tyler Co., Tx for promoting material in Cuties film which depicts lewd exhibition of pubic area of a clothed or partially clothed child who was younger than 18 yrs of age which appeals to the prurient interest in sex #Cuties #txlege pic.twitter.com/UJ1hY8XJ2l — Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) October 6, 2020

The case was dismissed by a federal judge in 2022.

Musk also has a history of mocking and criticizing Netflix’s over-the-top alignment with a woke agenda, including the cultural appropriation of white-oriented period pieces with anachronistically “diverse” casting.

please log tf off forever pic.twitter.com/ijaQvYu1jS — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) March 14, 2022

Netflix, however, is not alone in facing criticism for its controversial indoctrination efforts. Disney also saw its value plummet after it controversially incorporated LGBT issues into beloved children’s shows, movies and even characters in its theme parks.

The outrage led Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove Disney World’s autonomous governing status and replace it with a board that included parental-rights advocates.