Mark Cuban Has Condo in Trump Tower

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that Mark Cuban, a multi-billionaire who became infamous for opposing Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, has a condo in Trump Tower.

The New York Post discovered in the records that, while Cuban constantly criticized Trump, he owned a luxurious condo in the Trump International Hotel and Tower on Central Park West in New York City for nearly 25 years.

The news source added that Cuban, who supported Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, purchased the 3,700-square-foot property on the 45th floor of the Trump Tower in July 2000 for $13.5 million.

The Post reported that the condo has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a panoramic view of Central Park and a formal dining room that overlooks the city.

Conservatives on Twitter didn’t miss an opportunity to mock Cuban’s hypocrisy.

“Mark Cuban may not agree with Trump’s politics, but he has no problem with him as a landlord,” the Post wrote in its headline.

Mark Cuban may not agree with Trump’s politics, but he has no problem with him as a landlord https://t.co/v2rNBhFmTI pic.twitter.com/hWRCeyuszw — New York Post (@nypost) November 4, 2024

Popular political commentator @alx also responded to the recent news.

“Mark Cuban hates Trump so much that he has a $13.5M condo at Trump Tower in New York,” he wrote.

Mark Cuban hates Trump so much that he has a $13.5M condo at Trump Tower in New York🤣 pic.twitter.com/n7IOLJYWku — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 4, 2024

Monica Crowley of Monica Crowley Podcast also responded to the recent report by the Post.

“This is perfection,” she wrote.

This is perfection — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) November 4, 2024

Others also highlighted Cuban’s hypocrisy.

“This is hilarious. What a hypocrite,” @PamelaHensley22 wrote.

Mark Cuban, Harris campaign surrogate, has "secretly owned an apartment in Trump Tower for 25 years" 🤣 This is hilarious. What a hypocrite. — PAMELA HENSLEY🇺🇸 (@PamelaHensley22) November 5, 2024

Some conservatives, like political activist Ashley St. Clair, joked about Cuban’s “white privilege.”

“One time he told me I was lying about crime in NYC because he walks around on the Upper West Side as is fine. I told him his white privilege was showing,” she wrote.

😂😂 One time he told me I was lying about crime in NYC because he walks around on the Upper West Side as is fine. I told him his white privilege was showing! — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) November 4, 2024

Some people pointed out that Cuban was willing to pay money to Trump, even though he has Trump Derangement Syndrome.

“Well, I thought Trump lived rent-free in his head but apparently Mark is paying him,” @S0JTF wrote.

Well, I thought Trump lived rent-free in his head but apparently Mark is paying him 🤣🤣 — JayOnDuty (@S0JTF) November 4, 2024

Cuban became notorious for his hatred of Trump. In late August, he released a poll on Twitter, asking people whether Trump of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris would be a better role model for children. Cuban didn’t like the poll results since almost 70% of people chose Trump as an option.

Cuban also received pushback from Trump-supporting women after he claimed that women who support him are not “strong” and “intelligent.” Cuban later apologized for his comments.

“It’s part of politics. It was my mistake, and I apologized for it,” he said. “I certainly wasn’t saying anything negative about anyone supporting Trump.”