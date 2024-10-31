Quantcast
Thursday, October 31, 2024

Republican Women Push Back at Mark Cuban’s Insult on Female Trump Voters

'This is extremely insulting to the thousands of women who work for President Trump, and the tens of millions of women who are proudly voting for him...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Mark Cuban
Mark Cuban / IMAGE: @TrumpWarRoom via Twitter

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Republican women pushed back at Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban, a top surrogate for the Harris campaign, after he targeted female Trump supporters with a scathing insult.

Days after President Joe Biden called all Trump voters “garbage,” Cuban took to The View on Thursday and suggested that women supporting the former president are weak and unintelligent.

“You never see him around strong, intelligent women,” Cuban said. “Ever. It’s just that simple.”

Cuban claimed Trump’s intimidated by women and “doesn’t like to be challenged by them.”

A slew of female Republican elected officials and conservative political commentators instantly clapped back at Cuban to disprove the Harris campaign’s latest insult.

“This is extremely insulting to the thousands of women who work for President Trump, and the tens of millions of women who are proudly voting for him,” Trump campaign Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X.

Leavitt reposted videos condemning Cuban’s attack from Republican Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, former ESPN host Sage Steele, and others.

“These women are mothers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders,” Leavitt added. “And yes, we are strong AND intelligent!”

 

Fox News host Harris Faulkner questioned Cuban on Thursday’s episode of Outnumbered.

“I want to know, are you big enough, are you man enough to apologize and take responsibility for what you said?” Faulkner said.

Fellow Outnumbered co-host and former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany blasted Cuban’s attack as “profoundly offensive,” saying she considers herself and those she worked with to be strong and intelligent women.

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a video of herself in athletic clothes doing pull ups. She called Cuban “Rachel Maddow’s doppelgänger” and told him to “hit the gym.”

Former 2016 Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway called in on Fox News and said five smart Republican women—with 19 children combined—served proudly alongside President Trump.

Other women for Trump did not hold back, including GOP National Press Secretary Anna Kelly, who slammed Cuban for his offensive remark “MANSPLAINING to millions of women that we must be weak and dumb if we support President Trump.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

