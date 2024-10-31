Republican Women Push Back at Mark Cuban’s Insult on Female Trump Voters

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Republican women pushed back at Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban, a top surrogate for the Harris campaign, after he targeted female Trump supporters with a scathing insult.

Days after President Joe Biden called all Trump voters “garbage,” Cuban took to The View on Thursday and suggested that women supporting the former president are weak and unintelligent.

“You never see him around strong, intelligent women,” Cuban said. “Ever. It’s just that simple.”

Cuban claimed Trump’s intimidated by women and “doesn’t like to be challenged by them.”

A slew of female Republican elected officials and conservative political commentators instantly clapped back at Cuban to disprove the Harris campaign’s latest insult.

“This is extremely insulting to the thousands of women who work for President Trump, and the tens of millions of women who are proudly voting for him,” Trump campaign Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X.

.@mcuban this is extremely insulting to the thousands of women who work for President Trump, and the tens of millions of women who are proudly voting for him. These women are mothers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders. And yes, we are strong AND intelligent! #WomenForTrump https://t.co/aYpoVLAtiU — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) October 31, 2024

Leavitt reposted videos condemning Cuban’s attack from Republican Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, former ESPN host Sage Steele, and others.

“These women are mothers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders,” Leavitt added. “And yes, we are strong AND intelligent!”

You’re a sexist disgrace @mcuban smearing tens of millions of strong, intelligent women across America. And @KamalaHarris stays SILENT. Here is my message to you as the highest-ranking woman in Congress. Save America! VOTE TRUMP! @realdonaldtrump @teamtrump https://t.co/wGzGSnGJr6 pic.twitter.com/m9lew9icAr — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) October 31, 2024

My reaction to Kamala Harris surrogate Mark Cuban saying women around Trump aren’t “strong or intelligent”@mcuban #WomenForTrump pic.twitter.com/vz1qs5gbQd — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) October 31, 2024

Fox News host Harris Faulkner questioned Cuban on Thursday’s episode of Outnumbered.

“I want to know, are you big enough, are you man enough to apologize and take responsibility for what you said?” Faulkner said.

Top Kamala surrogate Mark Cuban's insinuation that female Trump supporters are weak and stupid is NOT going over well: "Are you man enough to apologize?" "To say it with a straight face thinking it would be applauded — THAT is garbage." Why hasn't @KamalaHQ disavowed? pic.twitter.com/We8EBT0ttC — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2024

Fellow Outnumbered co-host and former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany blasted Cuban’s attack as “profoundly offensive,” saying she considers herself and those she worked with to be strong and intelligent women.

🚨 WATCH ‼️ Mark Cuban said you never see Donald Trump around "strong, intelligent women… ever" because he "does not like to be challenged by them." I HAVE QUITE A FEW THOUGHTS ON THAT ONE! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9gkBIcZ1C6 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 31, 2024

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a video of herself in athletic clothes doing pull ups. She called Cuban “Rachel Maddow’s doppelgänger” and told him to “hit the gym.”

Mark Cuban says women who support President Trump are weak and unintelligent. I think Rachel Maddow’s doppelgänger needs to get some HRT and hit the gym.#WomenForTrump https://t.co/9upJpKPgCx pic.twitter.com/zR1MRXPEOZ — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 31, 2024

.@KellyannePolls responds to top Harris surrogate Mark Cuban's disparaging comments about conservative women: I looked around the Roosevelt Room and saw five strong, intelligent women in the highest-ranking Trump White House positions — all with kids ages 2-16. pic.twitter.com/yrVO3CEYdb — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2024

Former 2016 Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway called in on Fox News and said five smart Republican women—with 19 children combined—served proudly alongside President Trump.

Hey @mcuban! This disrespectful, deeply offensive comment is actually MANSPLAINING to millions of women that we must be weak and dumb if we support President Trump. Classic irony and women-hating on the left. https://t.co/nZpsiTRj6p — Anna Kelly (@AnnaKellyGOP) October 31, 2024

Other women for Trump did not hold back, including GOP National Press Secretary Anna Kelly, who slammed Cuban for his offensive remark “MANSPLAINING to millions of women that we must be weak and dumb if we support President Trump.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.