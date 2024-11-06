Quantcast
Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Mark Cuban Backtracks after Insulting Female Trump Voters

'It's part of politics, it was my mistake, and I apologized for it...'

Posted by Maire Clayton

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban attempted damage control after insulting female Trump supporters during his appearance on The View last week.

Cuban told the Daily Mail Monday he “flubbed” the interview, in which he implied that only weak women supported former President Donald Trump.

“You never see him around strong, intelligent women,” Cuban said. “Ever. It’s just that simple.”

The Kamala Harris supporter received immediate backlash over the statement and decided to attempt to undo his previous remarks.

“It’s part of politics, it was my mistake, and I apologized for it,” Cuban said. “I certainly wasn’t saying anything negative about anyone supporting Trump.”

When asked what his wife thought about the comments, he claimed she knew what he was trying to say.

Cuban tried to use the excuse of giving “hundreds of interviews” as the rational behind the negative comments.

GOP women were quick to take to social media to annihilate Cuban for his comments, with Trump’s Senior Advisor Alina Habba telling the billionaire to “go to hell.”

Cuban was asked if he had an opinion on Habba’s video.

“I didn’t have a feeling one way or another,” Cuban said. “She is obviously smart and passionate about her candidate, as she should be.”

SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly, who had previously feuded with Trump, delivered a speech Monday in Pittsburgh supporting the former president and said he will be “a protector of women.”

She said for that reason she is casting her ballot for the former president.

She also dunked on Cuban’s remarks while Trump remained by her side.

“I really enjoy this feeling of proving Mark Cuban wrong,” Kelly began, “and so here I am at a Trump rally—a strong intelligent woman—to prove Mark Cuban wrong again.”

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi likewise denounced the remarks during a Trump rally on Saturday in Greensboro, N.C.

“I was a prosecutor—I was a homicide prosecutor for 18 years, and I was Florida’s first female attorney general,” Bondi said.

“And I was special adviser to Donald Trump’s Office of White House Counsel, but most importantly, I’m his friend,” she continued. “And I was in that White House, and we all know he surrounded himself with a lot of brilliant women.”

Cuban’s comments came mere days after President Joe Biden decided to call Trump supporters “garbage.”

Trump supporters leaned into the attack, with many showing up at the rallies in trashbags and garbage-collector vests.

“I grabbed my husband and my roommate, and I said, ‘We’re going,'” said rallygoer Danielle Dye, who traveled from Tampa, Fla., to attend the Saturday-night rally in North Carolina. “I’ll be damned if I’m gonna let anybody call me ‘garbage’ and ‘stupid’ all in the same day.”

