Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Leftist Mark Cuban Humiliated by Poll on Ideal Role Model Candidate: Trump Wins

'The tenacity of his stupidity is a marvel to behold....'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Mark Cuban (Screenshot / CBS Sunday Morning's YouTube)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Mark Cuban appeared flabbergasted after conducting a poll among his 8.8 million followers on X, comparing Vice President Kamala Harris and President Donald Trump as potential role models for children.

Conducted on Friday, the public poll garnered over 800,000 votes, with one clear winner: Trump. 

Specifically, 68.9% of respondents said they would want children to adopt Trump’s “persona and character.” In contrast, a mere 31.1% preferred children to grow up like Harris. 

Reacting to the results, Cuban questioned the poll’s validity, noting that the engagement tally was 656,000—much lower than the 804,173 votes cast.

Cuban posted a screenshot of X’s AI chatbot, Grok, acknowledging that poll responses count as engagement in analytics. 

“Engagement on X includes various interactions such as likes, retweets, comments, and, importantly, responses to polls,” Grok said. 

Observers mocked Cuban for not acknowledging that the majority chose Trump as the preferred role model for children’s character. 

“Mark Cuban is a threat to democracy. (Am I doing this right?)” commented Collin Rugg, the co-founder of the news site Trending Politics, poking fun at the leftist rhetoric directed at conservatives who question election results.

Similarly, social media personality Ashley St. Clair questioned, “Are you questioning the results of a free and fair election, Mark?” 

An account named “Not Jerome Powell” mockingly wrote, “I can’t believe how a billionaire spends a lot of time and energy focusing on nonsense instead of a lot other things he can do to make things better for humanity.” 

Cuban, a vocal critic of Trump, had voted for former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley in the 2024 GOP Primary. With Haley now endorsing Trump, Cuban has instead thrown his support behind the Democratic ticket.

In March, Cuban attended a Biden fundraiser, stating he wanted to show his support and meet the president.

