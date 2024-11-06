‘Golden Age Of America’: Trump Sweeps Battleground States, Wins Popular Vote

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris and won a second term, Fox News projected early Wednesday after the Republican secured battleground state victories in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Trump locked down sizable leads in all seven swing states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — and appeared to win the popular vote for the first time by millions.

BREAKING: Donald J. Trump is the 47th president of the United States. A new era begins now. "President Trump overperformed in urban areas, particularly with… men…" pic.twitter.com/KPq7WYicMy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 6, 2024

Trump delivered his victory speech just after 2 a.m. in front of an enthusiastic crowd at Mar-a-Lago, putting an end to the roughly 15-week campaign he ran against Harris after President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid.

“This was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There never been anything like this in this country and maybe beyond,” he said. “Now it’s going to reach a new level of importance because we’re going to help our country heal.”

Trump thanked the American people for electing him as the nation’s 47th president and the 45th president. He became the second president in U.S. history since former President Grover Cleveland to be elected for two non-consecutive terms.

“This will truly be a golden age of America, that’s what we will have” Trump said. “This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again.”

Trump expressed gratitude to key allies, including his family, senior advisors, billionaire Elon Musk, former Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and others. The Republican president-elect reflected on the approximately 900 rallies he held within the past eight years before promising to “make our country better than it ever has been.”

“Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason,” Trump recalled, referencing the assassination attempt against him at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in July.

Trump yelling “Fight. Fight,” after getting grazed by a bullet in the ear, an inch from ending his life. No panic. No crawling on his knees to safety. The man stands up, faces the crowd, and yells “Fight.” Historic footage. Just incredible. pic.twitter.com/9ERhGJaia0 — Lomez (@L0m3z) July 13, 2024

“And that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness. And now we are going to fulfill that mission together,” he said.

The Republican Party secured majorities in both chambers of Congress, flipping multiple seats in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Around 1 a.m., Harris campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond revealed on stage at the vice president’s watch party at Howard University that Harris would not speak that night to address the election results. This came after Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillion sent a memo to campaign staff urging them to “get some sleep” around 11 p.m.

Email from Jen O’Malley Dillon sent out just now to all hands on Harris campaign: “get some sleep, and get ready to close out strong tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/H0Jl33rRkf — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 6, 2024

Not even 90 seconds of remarks at Kamala Harris's supposed victory party. Just one minute and 14 seconds from Cedric Richmond, saying Harris won't be talking tonight. pic.twitter.com/W5uDN5bEdO — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 6, 2024

Left-leaning news outlets like CNN, MSNBC, ABC News and the Associated Press stalled declaring Trump’s victory hours after Fox News and other forecasters made the call.