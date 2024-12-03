Quantcast
Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Macron Snubs Biden, Invites Trump to Historic Paris Event

'It is an honor to announce that I will be traveling to Paris, France, on Saturday to attend the re-opening of the Magnificent and Historic Notre Dame Cathedral, which has been fully restored after a devastating fire five years ago...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
President-elect Donald Trump
President-elect Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) In an apparent snub to lame duck President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron invited U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to attend the historic reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral five years after it burned down, CNN reported.

Trump announced Tuesday on Truth Social that he plans to travel to Paris for the event Saturday, calling it a “very special day.”

“It is an honor to announce that I will be traveling to Paris, France, on Saturday to attend the re-opening of the Magnificent and Historic Notre Dame Cathedral, which has been fully restored after a devastating fire five years ago,” Trump wrote. “President Emmanuel Macron has done a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so. It will be a very special day for all!”

Trump’s trip to France will be his first major appearance on the world stage since winning the election. However, the president-elect has not hesitated to luck start his foreign policy.

On Monday, Trump warned Islamic terror group Hamas there will be “HELL TO PAY” if hostages taken as part of the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel are not freed before Inauguration Day.

Trump also threatened Mexico and Canada with tariffs to coerce both countries into agreeing to work to stop illegal migrants from pouring into the U.S. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promptly jetted to Mar-a-Lago for dinner with Trump, where the two discussed the open border and potential trade consequences.

Meanwhile, the White House sent Biden to Africa after he pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, on Sunday.

The outgoing Democrat traveled abroad to other odd locations on his farewell tour following Trump’s win, including the Amazon jungle in Brazil, where he appeared to disappear into the rainforest.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Butler DA Allegedly Refusing to Pursue Grand Jury Probe into Trump Shooting
Next article
‘I’m Sh**ting My Pants’: Bill Maher Entertains Rage Quitting Over Trump’s Second Term

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com