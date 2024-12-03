Macron Snubs Biden, Invites Trump to Historic Paris Event

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) In an apparent snub to lame duck President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron invited U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to attend the historic reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral five years after it burned down, CNN reported.

Trump announced Tuesday on Truth Social that he plans to travel to Paris for the event Saturday, calling it a “very special day.”

“It is an honor to announce that I will be traveling to Paris, France, on Saturday to attend the re-opening of the Magnificent and Historic Notre Dame Cathedral, which has been fully restored after a devastating fire five years ago,” Trump wrote. “President Emmanuel Macron has done a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so. It will be a very special day for all!”

Trump’s trip to France will be his first major appearance on the world stage since winning the election. However, the president-elect has not hesitated to luck start his foreign policy.

On Monday, Trump warned Islamic terror group Hamas there will be “HELL TO PAY” if hostages taken as part of the Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel are not freed before Inauguration Day.

Trump also threatened Mexico and Canada with tariffs to coerce both countries into agreeing to work to stop illegal migrants from pouring into the U.S. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promptly jetted to Mar-a-Lago for dinner with Trump, where the two discussed the open border and potential trade consequences.

Meanwhile, the White House sent Biden to Africa after he pardoned his son, Hunter Biden, on Sunday.

Biden in Africa: "We Bidens are like poor relatives. We show up when we're invited, we stay longer when we should, eat all your food, and don't know when to go home." pic.twitter.com/3l3KAJzvPj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 3, 2024

The outgoing Democrat traveled abroad to other odd locations on his farewell tour following Trump’s win, including the Amazon jungle in Brazil, where he appeared to disappear into the rainforest.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.