Monday, December 2, 2024

Unhinged Dems Still Fixated on Trump in Reactions to Biden’s Corrupt Pardon

'I do think with some of the nominations that Trump has put it, it probably caused a little bit of worry for him...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
CNN
CNN / IMAGE: @CNNThisMorning via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Democrats did not hesitate to prove their ongoing fixation on President-elect Donald Trump in reactions to President Joe Biden pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, on Sunday.

Biden went back on his promise not to commute his son’s impending sentence by issuing a blanket pardon spanning Jan. 2014 through Dec. 2024.

The Democrat president channeled Trump’s rhetoric in his statement by saying his own Department of Justice “unfairly” targeted Hunter Biden due to their familial relationship.

Former Biden White House Director of Message Planning Meghan Hays suggested Monday that Trump’s nomination of disruptive Cabinet picks, most recently Kash Patel as FBI director on Saturday, could have changed his mind.

“I do think with some of the nominations that Trump has put it, it probably caused a little bit of worry for him,” Hayes told CNN panelists. “But also, I think people have to remember, the president’s lost two children already. And he does not need to lose another one.”

House Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and The View co-host Ana Navarro-Cárdenas signaled support for Biden’s pardon by pointing out that Trump was convicted of 34 felony charges by a Manhattan jury—politicized charges Trump will not be sentenced for as the case stalled out.

John Bolton, former National Security Adviser to Trump, cried out Monday that Biden’s pardon will enable Trump to pardon those unfairly prosecuted over the incident on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Biden is doing exactly the wrong thing by pardoning Hunter,” Bolton wrote on X. “This will now give Trump the license to pardon all of his supporters including those from Jan 6th.”

Trump evoked potential Jan. 6 pardons in his own reaction late Sunday.

“Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years?” Trump wrote. “Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!”

Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo., said Biden ruined his legacy by putting “his family ahead of the country.”

“This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later Presidents and will sadly tarnish his reputation,” the Colorado governor wrote in part. “When you become President, your role is Pater familias of the nation. Hunter brought the legal trouble he faced on himself, and one can sympathize with his struggles while also acknowledging that no one is above the law, not a President and not a President’s son.”

Pollster Nate Silver blasted Biden for “kicking salt in the wound” of Trump’s win of a second term.

“The White House consistently lied about this,” Silver wrote. “Biden’s stubborn insistence on running for reelection was perhaps the singular most important factor in Trump 2.0, and now he’s kicking salt in the wound of the party brand he helped to destroy.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
