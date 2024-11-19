Biden Ventures Into the Wild, Gets Lost in the Rainforest

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) President Joe Biden took a wrong turn when he appeared to wander into the Amazon rainforest, viral video from Sunday shows.

On Sunday, Biden held a press conference in Manaus, Brazil where he signed an International Conservation Day proclamation touting his administration’s “fight against climate change.” The Democrat president wore his staple sunglasses and a loose-fitting blue shirt as he delivered remarks from a podium placed in the middle of the Amazon jungle.

At the end of his remarks, Biden waved, turned his back to the camera and appeared to disappear into the wilderness. Pop culture news account @PopBase posted a 13-second video of Biden’s rainforest adventure on X, which accumulated 56 million views as of Monday evening.

Joe Biden becomes the first sitting US President to visit the Amazon Rainforest. pic.twitter.com/jdO9O73DoC — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 17, 2024

“Joe Biden becomes the first sitting US President to visit the Amazon Rainforest,” the @PopBase post read.

Social media users had a field day reacting to Biden’s “side quest,” with many questioning where he ventured off to.

“He’s really doing all the side quests now that he can retire,” X user @xKitanas wrote, referencing how Biden will be out of office in 63 days.

He’s really doing all the side quests now that he can retire 😭😭 — kitanas (@xKitanas) November 17, 2024

“and he was never seen again…,” X user @LucaGuadagnegro commented.

and he was never seen again pic.twitter.com/janFdrayUE — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) November 17, 2024

“Ummm bye??? Someone get him before the cannibals do,” X user @leamaric wrote.

Ummm bye??? Someone get him before the cannibals do. — ɐ͎ʞ͎ć͎ı͎ɹ͎ɐ͎ɯ͎ (@leamaric) November 17, 2024

“Why does Joe Biden look like he’s on a movie set in the jungle?” X user @thereallorilove asked.

Why does Joe Biden look like he’s on a movie set in the jungle? 😂 pic.twitter.com/7O8EqxQcnG — Lori Love (@thereallorilove) November 17, 2024

“Biden just read scripted remarks, answered no questions, and then disappeared int o the Amazon Rainforest” X user LibertyWatchHQ wrote. “What is even going on anymore?”

🚨#BREAKING: Biden wanders into the jungle Biden just read scripted remarks, answered no questions, and then disappeared into the Amazon Rainforest. What is even going on anymore? pic.twitter.com/uloUrSejXi — Liberty Watch (@LibertyWatchHQ) November 17, 2024

Fresh from his exploits as Joe of the Jungle, Biden missed a group photo of world leaders at the G20 summit on Monday, which the White House later blamed on “logistical issues,” according to the Associated Press. One reporter who spotted Biden was heard saying the U.S. president was “behind the palm tree!”

Yesterday, Biden wandered off into the Amazon, and today, he hid under a palm tree to avoid taking a group photo with the world leaders at the G20 Summit. pic.twitter.com/lVByRjpJgD — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) November 18, 2024