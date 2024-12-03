Butler DA Allegedly Refusing to Pursue Grand Jury Probe into Trump Shooting

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger has declined to pursue a grand jury investigation into the July 13 assassination attempt against Donald Trump, according to a Pennsylvania GOP committee member who’s lobbying for such a probe.

The GOP committee member, Chet Jack, talked about Goldinger’s alleged lack of action on a recent episode of the “Freedom Brigade Nation podcast.”

“We’ve asked Butler DA Richard Goldinger to ask our president-judge to impanel a grand jury to provide a proper investigation and get to the facts … We’ve recently been told by District Attorney Goldinger that he’s unwilling to advance that to the judge. And so we have a petition that has about 9,000 signatures already,” Jack said.

Butler County DA Richard Goldinger is declining to pursue an independent grand jury probe of the Trump shooting, according to Pa. GOP committee member @UPittAlum https://t.co/eRWpxEwsXj pic.twitter.com/qZr2MnJFCE — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) December 3, 2024

According to an August report from Human Events, a federal grand jury was convened as part of a criminal investigation into the Trump assassination attempt, which also led to the death of rally-goer Corey Comperatore and the hospitalization of at least two others. That grand jury probe is reportedly taking place in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

However, the petition shared by Jack seeks an “investigative county grand jury” free from federal or state influence. Such a grand jury would produce “an independent investigation, review, and report without regard to political ideology or belief, unburdened by persuasion or influence by any Federal, State, or Local agency,” according to the online petition.

According to the state’s Investigatory Grand Jury Act, Goldinger would have to submit an application to Judge Yeaker, telling him that “a county investigating grand jury is necessary because of the existence of criminal activity within the county which can best be fully investigated using the investigative resources of the grand jury.”

On the Freedom Brigade Nation podcast, Jack said an independent grand jury—which would have the power to subpoena records and compel testimony—is needed because the feds have stonewalled congressional probes.

Additionally, the Secret Service classified its own internal investigation to prevent its public release, while the Department of Homeland Security’s “independent panel review” of the shooting failed to record or transcribe the 58 interviews it conducted—preventing such materials from being released via the Freedom of Information Act.

BTW, there are no recordings. The 'independent' review commissioned by the DHS is lost to history … https://t.co/OnwbzJ5INT pic.twitter.com/fJMFXQ0kH4 — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) December 2, 2024

Goldinger didn’t respond to this reporter’s emails, and did not answer a phone call seeking comment.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.