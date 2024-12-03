Quantcast
‘I’m Sh**ting My Pants’: Bill Maher Entertains Rage Quitting Over Trump’s Second Term

'He’s very hostile to me! He tweets about me every week!'

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Comedian Bill Maher entertained quitting as host of his late-night television show, Real Time with Bill Maher, because he does not want to deal with covering President-elect Donald Trump’s second term.

In Sunday’s episode of his Club Random Podcast, Maher told actress Jane Fonda that he “may quit” over his lack of desire to ride the same rollercoaster he experienced as host during Trump’s first term.

“I’m sh**ting my pants,” he told Fonda, who sympathized with his fatigue. “I mean, I may quit because I don’t want to do another… I did Trump. I did all the Trump stuff before anybody.”

Maher claimed credit for being the first to call Trump a “conman” and a “mafia boss.”

He added that he predicted Trump would not concede the 2020 presidential election.

“I’ve done it. I’ve seen this f**king—” Maher rattled before Fonda interjected.

The leftist starlet challenged Maher by asking why Trump was more hostile to comedian Jimmy Kimmel than him, which triggered a perturbed response from the Real Time host.

“He’s very hostile to me! He tweets about me every week!” Maher sputtered to Fonda, who still wasn’t buying it.

Maher said Trump “accidentally” watches his show every week and criticizes Maher as a “low-ratings loser.”

“But… I mean, I just… I’m bored of it,” he said.

Fonda urged Maher to find a new schtick away from Trump but struggled to give examples of the “something else” she suggested.

Dejected, Maher told her, “The show is the politics! There’s no other thing. And he’s going to dominate the news like he always does.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

