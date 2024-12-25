Lawsuit Filed against Minn. for Barring Christian Schools from Using Program

(Tate Miller, The Center Square) A religious liberty group, Christian schools, and families from the schools are battling the state of Minnesota for banning certain Christian colleges and universities from using a free college credit program, a ruling a senior counsel called “disgraceful.”

The University of Northwestern, St. Paul and Crown College as well as families from the schools are “challenging a Minnesota law” that excludes universities requiring “students to sign a statement of faith from the state’s Post Secondary Enrollment Options (PSEO) program,” according to a news release from the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty.

Becket is a nonprofit that seeks to defend religious liberty, as explained on its website.

Becket is helping the affected schools and families in their fight, including filing a federal lawsuit against Minnesota in 2023, according to the Loe v. Jett case details on Becket’s website.

When reached for comment, Becket provided the news release.

“We raise our children to put their faith at the center of everything they do,” Minnesota parents Mark and Melinda Loe said in the Becket news release.

“Unfortunately, Minnesota is depriving kids like ours of the opportunity to get a head start on college at schools that embrace their faith,” the Loes said. “We hope the court will strike this law down and protect all religious students and the schools they want to attend.”

Created nearly 40 years ago, Minnesota’s PSEO program enables “high school juniors and seniors to earn college credit for free,” as stated by Becket’s news release.

Through the PSEO program, “students have been able to attend any eligible public or private school of their choice,” according to the release.

However, in 2023, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz “signed a bill into law that amends the PSEO to exclude religious schools like Crown and Northwestern from participating because of the faith statement requirement from on-campus students,” Becket’s case details state.

According to the case details, the statements of faith simply ask if students “will embrace the schools’ religious beliefs for the purpose of upholding a strong Christian community on campus.”

When reached twice each for comment, neither Walz, Commisioner of Education Willie Jett, nor Jett’s assistant Marquetta Stokes responded.