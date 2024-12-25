Quantcast
Wednesday, December 25, 2024

‘Nonsense’: NYTimes Questions Jesus Christ’s Divinity in Disturbing Interview

'This is all nonsense and garbage...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The New York Times faced backlash on Christmas for publishing a blasphemous interview with self-described religion professor Elaine Pagels. Promoting her new book Miracles and Wonder, Pagels entertained the idea that Jesus Christ may have been fathered by a Roman soldier. 

Pagels made these claims in a transcribed interview with Nicholas Kristof, a columnist for The Times, just three days before Christians celebrated the birth of Jesus, the Son of God. She repeated these assertions in her new book.

These assertions drew sharp criticism from Catholic leaders, including Father Gerald Murray, who dismissed Pagels’s statements as “propaganda masquerading as history” during an appearance on Fox News’s The Ingraham Angle. 

“This is all nonsense and garbage. This is retread stuff. She’s been doing this for many years,” Father Murray stated. 

Critics pointed out that mainstream media would never dare run similar pieces against other faiths, including Islam.

“You have to accept this kind of thing in a pluralistic open society. Excited to see @nytimes’ pre-Ramadan feature on Muhammad raping his 6yo ‘wife,'” journalist Steve Robinson quipped.

When Kristof asked Pagels about baseless claims suggesting Jesus “might have been fathered by a Roman soldier, possibly by rape,” Pagels replied, “I love these stories from the Gospels.” 

In her book, Pagels referenced dubious assertions that Jesus may have been fathered by a Roman soldier named Panthera. 

“Yes, these stories circulated after Jesus’ death among members of the Jewish community who regarded him as a false messiah, saying that Jesus’ father was a Roman soldier,” Pagels said. 

While she admitted to previously dismissing such claims as “ancient slander,” she argued that there are “too many points of circumstantial evidence to simply ignore them.” 

 

Pagels also dismissed the birth of Jesus as a miracle. When pressed about other miracles, she claimed, “Calling something a miracle is a way of interpreting an event. A friend of mine was hit by a car and thrown about 20 feet and was unharmed. She told me that this was a miracle. Someone else might have said, ‘I was lucky.’” 

She added, “Calling it a miracle interprets an event that others might see differently. This often happens with remissions of illness: Some people see many miracles, and some never see any.” 

Pagels’s claims and The Times‘s decision to publish them drew widespread backlash on X.

 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Yellowstone’ Creator Slams Bud Light in New Show
Next article
Lawsuit Filed against Minn. for Barring Christian Schools from Using Program

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com