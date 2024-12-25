Top Obama Adviser Makes Surprising Admission About Trump’s Appeal

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A former economic adviser to President Barack Obama has acknowledged that President-elect Donald Trump’s economic agenda resonated with many Americans during the 2024 election.

Robert Wolf, who served as a senior adviser under Obama and is currently a board member of the Obama Foundation, made this admission during a segment on Fox News’s The Story, where he discussed the current challenges facing the Democratic Party.

“The nation spoke: incoming President Trump won all the swing states, so from a national perspective, there is no question that his message on the economy and on immigration resonated,” Wolf said.

His comments come as Democrats find themselves without power in Washington, D.C., for the first time in several years.

In addition to securing the White House, Trump played a major role in helping Republicans retain control of the House and regain control of the Senate.

Moreover, Trump became the first Republican president in 20 years to win the popular vote and the first president to serve two non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland.

In the 2024 cycle, Trump expanded the GOP’s appeal among various demographic groups, including Hispanics and Muslims.

While Wolf acknowledged the significant defeat for Democrats, he praised their retention of control in the Senate in states like Wisconsin, Nevada, Arizona and Michigan, saying that there is room to work with the incoming administration.

“All these strategists and everyone yelling and screaming before the inauguration begins… I think everyone should take a chill pill,” Wolf commented, responding to the anxiety among Democratic officials before the Trump administration begins.

“I think there are things we can work on with President Trump. Immediately, immigration comes to mind. Maybe there is a way to keep Dreamers and also do border security, physical and cyber. I think this idea that ‘woe is me’—I don’t think it’s holding fact,” he added.

Wolf was appointed by President Joe Biden to the Pentagon’s Defense Business Board, having previously held three roles in the Obama-Biden administration: as a member of the Economic Recovery Advisory Board, the Council on Jobs and Competitiveness and the Export Council.