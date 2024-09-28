Is Bird Flu Another ‘October Surprise?’

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It’s Sept. 28, 2024, so October will be very soon, which means that conservatives should expect an “October surprise,” or maybe even more than one.

Based on different news reports from this year, some people assumed that bird flu would be one of the month’s surprises. According to the Brownstone Institute, this could be the case.

Even though the institute claimed that “bird flu seems to have been put on the back burner by the authorities” and replaced by monkeypox, it warned people not to forget about it.

“‘Fear porn’ is a real psychological weapon and one that is being used against us on a daily basis. As we painfully learned during [COVID-19], a terrified population is easily manipulated, controlled, and exploited. As free citizens, we must remain mindful and knowledgeable, rather than fearful, about the flood of information and propaganda that is hurled at us,” the institute wrote.

The institute also wrote about how the bird flu could be weaponized to change the outcome of the 2024 election, using multiple biological labs in the United States and other countries being present, the “International Bird Flu Summit” and the infrastructure being ready for another “pandemic” as the evidence.

“We, as citizens, must remain vigilant to this threat to our electoral process. We should contact our local and state officials before anything is attempted and express our absolute insistence on fair, legal, and regular elections. We should share this information widely with others so that all are aware of what might be attempted,” the institute wrote, adding that Americans should never allow the government to repeat what it did in 2020.

The leftist regime was previously spreading the propaganda of the bird flu by stating that some people had already gotten sick, with some people suggesting that the bird flu could be the now-infamous Disease X.

Headline USA also reported that another potential October surprise could be creating a new George Floyd-like figure to start a race war.

The Left previously used every opportunity to create October surprises. Some of the reported examples are coordinated and well-planned attacks on the Georgia senatorial candidate Herschel Walker, as well as the claims that Republicans incite violence.