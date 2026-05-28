Judge, Likely Appointed by Obama, Disciplined for Having Sex with Cop in Chamber

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) An unnamed federal judge in the South was disciplined earlier this year after admitting to disturbing accusations of judicial misconduct, including claims she engaged in a sexual relationship with an officer inside her taxpayer-funded chambers.

The allegations were revealed in a judicial filing released Friday by the U.S. Committee on Judicial Conduct and Disability of the Judicial Conference.

The identities of both the married judge and officer were not revealed in the filing, despite the damning accusations dating to September 2025. Bloomberg Law first reported on the accusations.

According to the filing, the judge engaged in an “extramarital affair” with a “high-ranking law enforcement officer” and reportedly had sexual intercourse inside her chambers during business hours and “within hearing distance of staff.”

The disciplinary body also found that the judge attended a partisan political event hosted by an unidentified district attorney and made false statements to both the chief circuit judge and chief district judge during the investigation.

The judge agreed to apologize to six law clerks affected by her conduct, permanently forgo potential service as chief judge if the opportunity ever arises and “indefinitely” refrain from serving on any judicial conference committee.

Nonprofit organization Marco Polo claimed the filing points to a federal judge in Georgia and a deputy chief in Atlanta, though Headline USA could not independently verify that reporting.

Federal District Court Judge Fornicated With @Atlanta_Police Deputy Chief in Chambers https://t.co/ghiP0C9nLk pic.twitter.com/Re5LUbvC3e — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) May 26, 2026

Headline USA’s attempts to reach the judge’s chambers for comment were unsuccessful.

According to the filing, the judge’s misconduct first came to the attention of her superiors after a law clerk submitted a complaint.

The clerk said the judge engaged in “sexual activity” with a uniformed law enforcement officer inside her chambers during work hours and “within earshot of the judge’s staff.”

The judge also reportedly told law clerks she had “too many martinis the night before” at an event for a district attorney.

When confronted by her superiors, the judge dismissed the accusations as “outrageous” and “baseless.” She also claimed the complaint was a form of retaliation tied to concerns about a law clerk’s job performance.

This story may be updated if the identity of the judge becomes public.