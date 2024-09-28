CNN Tries to Save Face by Exposing Dems

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) CNN recently decided to present itself as a non-biased news source by criticizing Democrats because nobody, especially conservatives, watches what the network produces anymore.

According to the Midwesterner, on Sept. 22, 2024, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., was reluctant to condemn anti-Semitic comments directed at Attorney General Dana Nessel.

“Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who is Palestinian, called the charges from Nessel, who is Jewish, shameful, and Tlaib said, ‘it seems that the attorney general decided if the issue was Palestine, she was going to treat it differently, and that alone speaks volumes about possible biases within the agency she runs,’” CNN host Jake Tapper said.

“I'm not going to get in the middle of this argument that they're having.”

@GovWhitmer declines to weigh in after Michigan AG Dana Nessel accused Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of an antisemitic remark for suggesting her charges against pro-Palestinian protesters were biased. pic.twitter.com/uh8tyVJcU2 — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) September 22, 2024

Whitmer refused to condemn Tlaib but later released a statement condemning the leftist politician after receiving a pushback.

Another CNN host, Dana Bash, responded to the recent news by claiming that anti-Semitism is a “sad reality” and could come from both sides of the political spectrum.

To justify her claim that anti-Semitism comes from both Democrats and Republicans, Bash used Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., as an example of someone who refused to condemn anti-Semitism, which was the moment when the network couldn’t pretend to be a neutral news source any longer.

Cotton was asked about Donald Trump’s comments about how American Jews need to vote for him or they “should have their [heads] examined,” as reported by the Jewish Chronicle, and when he tried to respond by saying that Trump was talking about Joe Biden and other Democrats not supporting Israel, Tapper regularly interrupted him. CNN also cut the politician’s response multiple times.

A sad reality – antisemitism is everywhere and it comes from both ends of the political spectrum. We saw two examples of politicians sidestepping instead of calling it out on @CNNSOTU yesterday. @DavidChalian discusses the unwillingness by some to put morality ahead of politics. pic.twitter.com/mpmrkq69Oy — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) September 23, 2024

CNN also attempted to show the viewers that the network doesn’t hate conservatives by releasing a report in which it portrayed children from blue states raised by Harris supporters as hateful and children from red states raised by Trump supporters as tolerant.

CNN: Researchers found "more extreme responses from the Blue state kids than the Red state kids." "Democrat-leaning kids were abut nine time more likely to express negative emotions about Donald Trump than Republican-leaning kids were about Kamala Harris." "Republican-leaning… pic.twitter.com/qRQ8T3eqCK — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 26, 2024

CNN also allowed to air one of the kids’ comments about how Harris is a “liar.” The clip became viral on Twitter.

Even the kids know 🤣 pic.twitter.com/a2OicLtJOJ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 26, 2024

CNN’s recent decision comes as the company tries to restore its image after spewing anti-Trump rhetoric for almost a decade. Headline USA reported that one of the latest examples of the network lying about Trump was when CNN used AI-generated photos of Trump and Laura Loomer, one of his followers.

CNN even implemented a paywall to fix the problem of people not consuming their content.