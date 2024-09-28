Quantcast
Virginia on the Verge of Turning Red for 1st Time in 20 Years

'Regarding this year's presidential election, 47% said they would support Kamala Harris, and 46% said they would support Donald Trump...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Joe Lombardo and Glenn Youngkin
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, center right, gives a thumbs-up at an event in support of Nevada Republican gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo, center left, at the Nevada Trucking Association in Reno, Nev. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A recent poll revealed that Virginia could become a red state for the first time in two decades.

According to the University of Mary Washington’s Center for Leadership and Media Studies Fall 2024 poll, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, R-Va., the leading candidates for the state’s gubernatorial race, have the same approval rating.

When asked who they would vote for “if the election were held today,” 39% of Virginians said they would vote for Spanberger, and 39% said they would vote for Earle-Sears.

When the pollsters asked 1,000 respondents who they would vote for, Spanberger and Attorney General Jason Miyares, R-Va., people responded almost the same, with 40% supporting Spanberger and 39% supporting Miyares.

Regarding this year’s presidential election, 47% said they would support Kamala Harris, and 46% said they would support Donald Trump. Since 1% is a margin of error, Trump could easily win the state in this election.

Aside from the Biden-Harris administration making sure that people all around the country and in Virginia, in particular, would vote for Republicans this year, another reason why Trump and other conservatives would be able to win this election was that Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., announced that the state would be using paper ballots only.

Headline USA reported that Youngkin issued Executive Order 35 on Aug. 7, 2024, to “protect legal voters and accurate counts,” which includes “stringent ballot security, complete and thorough counting machine testing” and “best-in-the-nation voter list maintenance.”

“The Virginia model for election security works. This isn’t a Democrat or Republican issue. It’s an American and Virginian issue. Every legal vote deserves to be counted without being watered down by illegal votes or inaccurate machines. In Virginia, we don’t play games and our model for election security is working,” the governor said.

Headline USA previously wrote about how Virginia could become a battleground state, if not a solid red state.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
