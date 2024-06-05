The WHO Holds Its Big Reveal for ‘Disease X,’ and Finland Already Has Vaccines Ready

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) An uneasy feeling of déjà vu undoubtedly rolled over everyone born before March 2020 as the World Health Organization tentatively insinuated itselves into people’s lives with the announcement that the H5N2 virus—colloquially known as bird flu—had claimed its first human fatality in Mexico.

The 59-year-old patient developed symptoms on April 17 and was hospitalized in Mexico City on April 24 after experiencing fever, nausea, diarrhea, shortness of breath and general malaise, ABC News reported.

Although the person died the same day, it took several weeks of testing to confirm that the disease was bird flu.

The patient had no history of exposure to poultry or other animals, but had underlying conditions and had been bedridden for three weeks for other reasons.

Concern has been steadily spreading as the disease felled livestock in several states and a handful of nonfatal human cases were reported in the U.S.

For many, however, that concern was less for the virus itself and more for how it might be exploited in an election year, just as the COVID-19 panic provided Democrats the conduit necessary to enact a massive ballot-harvesting operation by changing the rules—in some cases illegally—regarding deadlines, chain of custody and even signature requirements for absentee and mail-in ballots.

On X, the phrase “do not comply” began to trend as a hopeful resistance movement formed to tackle the latest panic before it cascaded into a full-fledged mass formation psychosis.

Meanwhile, a familiar face, former Trump Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx resurfaced to spread more alarmism and hype an overreaction to the illness that would include testing cows and dairy workers as potential asymptomatic carriers.

Luckily enough, the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 seemed preventable due to the fact that Finland had announced it already had a bird-flu vaccine and was making it available to “select groups” of people.

It comes just days after the Food and Drug Administration announced that it had approved a new Moderna vaccine for those ages 60 and up using its now well-known mRNA technique to alter the recipient’s genetic code and instruct cells to produce more spike proteins.

Some have continued to question whether the uptick in mortality rates and disease incidence since the pandemic—particularly of certain cancers and heart conditions in younger vaccine recipients—could be related to the experimental serum.

The WHO, which was slammed during COVID-19 for carrying China’s water and being complicit in the cover-up surrounding the disease’s origin and spread, conveniently held its annual assembly last week, during which it urged pandemic preparedness despite the failure of a global “treaty” that would have empowered it to oversee all of the health regulations during an emergency pandemic.

“Of course, we all wish that we had been able to reach a consensus on the agreement in time for this health assembly and cross the finish line,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in his opening remarks, expressing hope that the pandemic treaty might yet be revived.

“But I remain confident that you still will—because where there is a will, there is a way,” he added.

