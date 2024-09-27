New George Floyd? Politicians, Media, Celebrities Make New Victim

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The leftist regime tries to use every opportunity to keep Kamala Harris in the White House. This time, it decided to create a new George Floyd-like figure by making a criminal a victim simply because he is black.

According to CNN, in 2001, 55-year-old Marcellus Williams from Missouri was convicted of stabbing Felicia Gayle 43 times inside her St. Louis home in 1998. Recently, the Supreme Court decided to execute Williams via a lethal injection, which happened on Sept. 24, 2024.

Leftists from all walks of life used the opportunity to push another racial division in this country, potentially creating this year’s “October surprise.”

“We must abolish the death penalty,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wrote.

We must abolish the death penalty. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 25, 2024

Tristan Snell, a lawyer, also tried to point out the non-existent hypocrisy.

“The same six justices who claim to be ‘pro-life’ just signed off on the lynching of an innocent black man,” he wrote.

The same 6 justices who claim to be “pro-life” just signed off on the lynching of an innocent Black man. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) September 25, 2024

Hollywood actors like George Takei also spread lies about Williams, claiming he was innocent.

“A nation that allows an innocent man to be executed does not value justice. A governor and a High Court that do nothing to stop such a travesty do not value life,” he wrote.

A nation that allows an innocent man to be executed does not value justice. A governor and a High Court that do nothing to stop such a travesty do not value life. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 24, 2024

As expected, race hustlers like Ibram X. Kendi couldn’t leave the opportunity to claim that the United States is a “serial killer of black people.”

Tonight, Missouri lynched Marcellus Williams. DNA evidence proved he was innocent. It didn’t matter. Because the United States is a serial killer of Black people. pic.twitter.com/PUgTdzm8xU — Ibram X. Kendi (@ibramxk) September 25, 2024

The mass media also pushed the propaganda about a black man who was not only wrongfully accused but was also defended by the victim’s family, who called to spare his life.

BREAKING: Missouri executes a man for the 1998 killing of a woman despite her family’s calls to spare his life https://t.co/W8KUo9UwrN — The Associated Press (@AP) September 24, 2024

Not surprisingly, it looks and sounds like the “gentle giant” narrative pushed by the same media in 2020 when Floyd died.

Conservatives on Twitter pushed back against the propaganda by stating that Williams was a career criminal who murdered an innocent woman.

“This isn’t a remotely difficult case,” Sean Fitzgerald, the creator of the Actual Justice Warrior YouTube channel, wrote.

Marcellus Williams is 100% guilty btw. History of home burglaries, he had property from the murder victim's home in his car, his cellmate, girlfriend & the man he sold the victim's laptop to testified against him. This isn't a remotely difficult case — Sean Fitzgerald (Actual Justice Warrior) (@IamSean90) September 24, 2024

Williams lay in wait in her apartment till she came home and stabbed her 43 times, leaving the knife lodged in her neck before making off with her purse. Her purse was found in his car and he confessed to two separate people. Her name was Felicia Gayle. https://t.co/K0OQz6xksu pic.twitter.com/wIYPEp0Sk0 — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) September 24, 2024

Some people on Twitter suggested that the Left will use William’s conviction to repeat the domestic terror that they started in 2020, adding that the family was probably pressured to be on the side of the one who murdered someone they love.

“Is this the new George Floyd?” the person wrote.