Thursday, September 26, 2024

New George Floyd? Politicians, Media, Celebrities Make New Victim

'Is this the new George Floyd?...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
George Floyd Dance Party
People carry posters with George Floyd on them as they march from the Lincoln Memorial to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The leftist regime tries to use every opportunity to keep Kamala Harris in the White House. This time, it decided to create a new George Floyd-like figure by making a criminal a victim simply because he is black.

According to CNN, in 2001, 55-year-old Marcellus Williams from Missouri was convicted of stabbing Felicia Gayle 43 times inside her St. Louis home in 1998. Recently, the Supreme Court decided to execute Williams via a lethal injection, which happened on Sept. 24, 2024.

Leftists from all walks of life used the opportunity to push another racial division in this country, potentially creating this year’s “October surprise.”

“We must abolish the death penalty,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wrote.

Tristan Snell, a lawyer, also tried to point out the non-existent hypocrisy.

“The same six justices who claim to be ‘pro-life’ just signed off on the lynching of an innocent black man,” he wrote.

Hollywood actors like George Takei also spread lies about Williams, claiming he was innocent.

“A nation that allows an innocent man to be executed does not value justice. A governor and a High Court that do nothing to stop such a travesty do not value life,” he wrote.

As expected, race hustlers like Ibram X. Kendi couldn’t leave the opportunity to claim that the United States is a “serial killer of black people.”

The mass media also pushed the propaganda about a black man who was not only wrongfully accused but was also defended by the victim’s family, who called to spare his life.

Not surprisingly, it looks and sounds like the “gentle giant” narrative pushed by the same media in 2020 when Floyd died.

Conservatives on Twitter pushed back against the propaganda by stating that Williams was a career criminal who murdered an innocent woman.

“This isn’t a remotely difficult case,” Sean Fitzgerald, the creator of the Actual Justice Warrior YouTube channel, wrote.

Some people on Twitter suggested that the Left will use William’s conviction to repeat the domestic terror that they started in 2020, adding that the family was probably pressured to be on the side of the one who murdered someone they love.

“Is this the new George Floyd?” the person wrote.

