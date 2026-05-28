Gold’s “Higher for Longer” Narrative May Be Missing the Bigger Picture

(Money Metals News Service) In this episode of the Money Metals Midweek Memo, host Mike Maharrey challenged what he described as a deeply flawed mainstream narrative surrounding gold, inflation, and interest rates. Drawing parallels to common myths passed down through generations — like cracking knuckles causing arthritis or bread crust containing more vitamins — Maharrey argued that repetition does not make an idea true.

According to Maharrey, mainstream financial media outlets such as CNBC and Fox Business are pushing the idea that gold and silver prices are under pressure because the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates “higher for longer” in response to inflation tied to escalating oil prices and the ongoing U.S.-Iran war. Gold has reportedly fallen more than 11% from its January high above $5,100 an ounce, while silver has also struggled to regain upward momentum.

The prevailing assumption, Maharrey said, is that higher interest rates hurt gold because gold is a “non-yielding asset.” Investors, according to this theory, are supposedly shifting toward bonds and other interest-bearing investments. But Maharrey argued that this explanation overlooks two crucial realities: real interest rates and the growing “debt black hole” threatening the U.S. economy.

Maharrey stressed that markets appear to be reacting to war headlines almost mechanically. Negative developments in the Middle East tend to push gold lower because traders assume inflation will remain elevated and force the Fed to stay hawkish.

Meanwhile, any signs of peace talks send gold and silver prices higher on hopes of future rate cuts. Yet he argued that beneath this short-term volatility, the long-term bullish fundamentals for precious metals remain intact, including de-dollarization trends, heavy central bank gold buying, massive government debt, persistent inflation pressures, and economic instability.

Why Real Interest Rates Matter More Than Nominal Rates

One of Maharrey’s central arguments focused on the distinction between nominal and real interest rates. He noted that mainstream commentators routinely cite Treasury yields without factoring in inflation, which distorts the actual purchasing-power return investors receive.

Using a hypothetical example, Maharrey explained that if a 10-year Treasury bond yields 4.6% while CPI inflation runs at 3.8%, the real interest rate is only 0.8%. In his view, such a modest real return is hardly enough to justify abandoning gold and silver.

He further argued that official CPI data understates true inflation because of formula changes made in the 1990s. Maharrey claimed that using older CPI calculations from the 1970s would place inflation closer to 6% or 7%, meaning real interest rates could already be deeply negative. If inflation were to rise above 5% while Treasury yields remained around 4.6%, investors would actually lose purchasing power by holding bonds.

According to Maharrey, this misunderstanding of real rates is one of the biggest weaknesses in the mainstream bearish case against gold. He emphasized that rising nominal rates alone do not automatically make bonds attractive if inflation continues eroding purchasing power.

The “Debt Black Hole” and the Fed’s Catch-22

The second major theme centered on what Maharrey called the “debt black hole,” a term he credited to analyst Greg Weldon. He argued that the modern U.S. economy is so burdened by debt that it cannot tolerate high interest rates indefinitely.

Maharrey contended that the Federal Reserve faces a fundamental contradiction. On one hand, it is expected to fight inflation by keeping rates elevated. On the other, sustained high rates threaten to burst what he described as a debt-fueled economic bubble. He argued that the economy never fully purged the distortions created during the 2008 financial crisis and that pandemic-era stimulus only worsened those structural imbalances.

He pointed to the Fed’s historical behavior during previous crises — including the dot-com collapse, the 2008 financial crisis, and the COVID-era downturn — as evidence that policymakers ultimately prioritize economic rescue over inflation control. In each case, the Fed responded with rate cuts, quantitative easing, and large-scale money creation.

Although Maharrey acknowledged the possibility that current Fed leadership could behave differently, he remained skeptical. He specifically mentioned new Fed Governor Kevin Walsh but argued that monetary easing remains the only policy “fork” the central bank truly knows how to use.

Because of this, Maharrey warned listeners not to overreact to temporary price weakness in gold and silver caused by geopolitical headlines. Historically, he noted, wars often create initial volatility in precious metals markets, but longer-term monetary trends ultimately dominate pricing.

Inflation Is Not a Bug — It’s a Feature

The podcast then shifted into a broader philosophical discussion about inflation, fiat currency, and government power. Maharrey argued that inflation is not an accidental flaw in the modern monetary system but rather an intentional feature that enables government expansion.

He cited Austrian economist Ludwig von Mises, who described sound money as a safeguard for civil liberties comparable to constitutions and bills of rights. Maharrey argued that sound money restrains governments by limiting their ability to create money and finance endless spending.

He also referenced historian Tom Woods, who has argued that the destruction of sound money has contributed to broader societal problems affecting science, food, architecture, family life, and culture. According to Maharrey, fiat monetary systems allow governments to grow far beyond what taxpayers would otherwise tolerate.

The host repeatedly emphasized that inflation functions as a hidden tax. Quoting Benjamin Franklin and Gouverneur Morris, Maharrey argued that America’s Founding Fathers understood currency depreciation as a stealth form of taxation that reduces purchasing power over time.

How the Federal Reserve Creates Inflation

Maharrey spent a significant portion of the episode explaining how the Federal Reserve allegedly enables government overspending through money creation and debt monetization. He argued that inflation should properly be understood not simply as rising prices, but as an expansion of the money and credit supply.

He described how the U.S. government finances deficits by issuing Treasury bonds while the Federal Reserve suppresses borrowing costs through artificially low interest rates and quantitative easing programs. During QE operations, the Fed purchases Treasury securities and mortgage-backed assets using newly created money, effectively injecting fresh liquidity into the economy.

Maharrey highlighted the COVID-era response as a prime example. He said the Federal Reserve monetized nearly all pandemic-era borrowing through approximately $5 trillion in quantitative easing, enabling trillions in stimulus spending while dramatically expanding the money supply. According to Maharrey, Americans later paid for that monetary expansion through sharply higher prices at grocery stores and gas stations.

He argued that such large-scale monetary intervention would have been impossible under a gold- or silver-backed system because sound money constrains unlimited money creation. Maharrey also referenced Franklin D. Roosevelt’s gold confiscation policies in the 1930s as an example of governments removing monetary restraints in order to expand spending power.

Gold and Silver as Protection Against Monetary Debasement

Throughout the episode, Maharrey consistently returned to the idea that gold and silver serve as essential protection against inflation and currency debasement. He encouraged listeners to maintain at least some allocation to precious metals regardless of short-term market fluctuations.

Recognizing that many Americans feel financially strained, Maharrey promoted Money Metals’ monthly purchase program, which allows customers to accumulate gold and silver starting at $100 per month. He described the current sideways trading action in gold and silver as a potential buying opportunity, particularly during market selloffs tied to war-related news.

The episode closed with Maharrey reiterating his belief that inflation will persist because governments fundamentally depend on fiat money systems to sustain borrowing and spending. While he acknowledged that dismantling the fiat system is politically unlikely, he argued that individuals can still protect themselves by owning physical precious metals and avoiding excessive exposure to depreciating paper currency.