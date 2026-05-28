Thursday, May 28, 2026

Jill Biden Took Joe to a Waffle House after Thinking He Had a Stroke

Observers questioned Jill's comments after a video resurfaced of her and Joe visiting a Waffle House after the disastrous debate...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden listen to performances after lighting the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse, near the White House, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(Headline USAJill Biden says she feared her husband was having a stroke as she watched then-President Joe Biden stumble through a disastrous debate performance that led to the end of his 2024 reelection campaign, the former first lady said in a recent interview.

“I was frightened, because I had never ever seen Joe like that before or since. Never,” Jill Biden told CBS News in an interview scheduled to air Sunday.

Joe Biden’s shaky, mumbling and sometimes confused delivery against Donald Trump in June 2024 gave fuel to questions voters already had about his fitness for a second term. His attempts to explain away his performance and offer reassurance that he could handle four more years of the demanding job did little to assuage voters. Under mounting pressure from within his party, he stepped aside, and Democrats nominated Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I don’t know what happened,” Jill Biden said in the interview. “As I watched it, I thought, ‘Oh, my God, he’s having a stroke.’ And it scared me to death.”

However, observers questioned Jill’s comments after a video resurfaced of her and Joe visiting a Waffle House after the disastrous debate.

The former first lady is promoting a book due out next week, “View from the East Wing: A Memoir.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

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