Sen. Grassley Relaunches Investigation of HHS’s Migrant Child-Trafficking Scandal

(José Niño, Headline USA) Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-IA, is reviving his comprehensive investigation of the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) unaccompanied migrants children program. Grassley is calling on 23 HHS contractors and grantees to provide answers about their work on the program.

Under the preceding Biden regime, this program, with the support of HHS contractors, allegedly let tens of thousands of migrant children to be lost or sent to abusers, criminals, and traffickers.

“[Last year], I sent an urgent inquiry to two dozen organizations that provided care for, or services related to, unaccompanied children in the custody of HHS. The organizations within the scope of my review have received over $9.3 billion in combined taxpayer funding from HHS and yet have chosen not to fully respond to Congress. I won’t accept further delay while children are at risk,” Grassley noted.

Sen. Grassley wrote a series of follow-up letters this week, demanding records from NGOs involved in the HHS child migrant trafficking scandal.

Glad to see Grassley still investigating this regardless of which party controls the executive branch. https://t.co/Xxeb7LZVni pic.twitter.com/qJpcJz7iim — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) March 13, 2025

“It’s unacceptable for recipients of taxpayer funding to refuse to provide information to Congress about the use of those funds. And it’s beyond unacceptable for these federally-funded entities to refuse to answer questions designed to determine whether they protected children,” Grassley added. “I’m determined to protect UACs in U.S. custody and expose, through my oversight, fatal defects in the process for the purposes of ending child trafficking and other forms of exploitation.”

Grassley sent letters to the following contractors and recipients:

HHS contractors and grantees receive taxpayer dollars to ostensibly provide unaccompanied migrant children with basic goods and services and vet their adult sponsors through background checks, home visits, screenings, and verification of the sponsor’s relationship to the child. In the previous Congress, Grassley’s probe into the matter uncovered alarming levels of mismanagement of the program and potential proof of child smuggling and trafficking taking place.

Headline USA has previously covered Grassley’s release of documents demonstrating that HHS sent at least two unaccompanied children to homes with connections to the El Salvadoran gang, La Mara Salvatrucha, more popularly recognized as MS-13.

Gangs like MS-13 are notorious for their connections to human trafficking and other bone-chilling activities involving children.

For example, Alicia Hopper, a prominent researcher on human trafficking, provided shocking testimony before Congress last November about transnational criminal organizations allegedly engaging in the organ-harvesting of child migrants.

“In my conversation with the former sex trafficker and ex-Sinaloa cartel member, he revealed the lengths family members will go to for a dying relative, illustrating how organ traffickers exploit this vulnerability,” Hopper’s written testimony highlighted.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino