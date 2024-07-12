Quantcast
Friday, July 12, 2024

HHS Sent Migrant Children to MS-13 Gang Affiliates

'[Case manager] disclosed that she believed she was being watched by a group of young men (one with visible tattoos on neck) when she was out with her children over the weekend...'

MS-13 members
MS-13 members / IMAGE: Vice via YouTube

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has released records showing that the Department of Health and Human Services sent at least two unaccompanied migrant children to homes with ties to the El Salvadoran gang, La Mara Salvatrucha, more commonly known as MS-13.

The records released by Grassley on Thursday follow a Senate roundtable on Tuesday. There, two HHS whistleblowers testified about “taxpayer-funded child slavery” being conducted with the government’s full knowledge and tacit consent.

According to the records released by Grassley, in September 2021 the HHS sent one female unaccompanied minor to a sponsor who had a romantic partnership with an MS-13 gang member.

Then, the HHS also sent the same sponsor’s unaccompanied minor son to the same household.

“The boy’s father was an official member of the MS-13 gang and had received a lengthy prison sentence for gang-related crimes,” Grassley said in a press release.

According to the records and whistleblower testimony, HHS again rejected staff members’ concerns when transferring both minors to the MS-13 home.

The records also show that immigration case managers felt intimidated when processing the MS-13-connected migrants.

One case manager wrote in a report that “veiled threats were made to case manager by [unaccompanied minor] and sponsor.” The minor reportedly told the case manager that “my dad taught me things he should not teach me—like killing—and showed me things that I should never have seen.”

“[Case manager] told Federal Staff that she is increasingly concerned for her safety and the safety of her family. [Case manager] disclosed that she believed she was being watched by a group of young men (one with visible tattoos on neck) when she was out with her children over the weekend,” an internal report released by Grassley said.

“She also disclosed that several cars, not from her neighborhood, have driven very slowly by her home. Federal Staff and another [case manager] suggested that she call her local police department to alert them to her concerns and request law enforcement drive by her home periodically to check for suspicious activity.”

Grassley promised to continue investigating the HHS child migrant scandal.

“HHS, Congress and the American people must face the facts: HHS’ UC program has glaring defects that are harming innocent children,” said Grassley, who also sent a criminal referral abot the matter to Homeland Security and the FBI.

“The records I’m releasing today are the kind the government fights tooth and nail to withhold from the public, and they ought to send a chill up every person’s spine.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

