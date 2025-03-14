Oregon Health Official Identifies as a Turtle—Really

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) A member of a state panel advising the director of the Oregon Health Authority attempted to say “turtle” was one of their pronouns.

JD Holt made the wild statement during a Dec. 20 virtual meeting.

“Hello everybody, it’s JD. I use they, them and turtle for my pronouns,” Holt said. “I’m in the Springfield-Eugene area and I get to be part of the council.”

Holt also reportedly goes by “JD Terrapin” on Facebook, according to Fox News. However, it appears the account has been removed at the time of this article.

The wannabe turtle is one of roughly a dozen members on the Consumer Advisory Council that “may review, evaluate and provide feedback on all site reviews related to mental health services provided by OHA.”