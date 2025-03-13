Rachel Maddow’s Ratings Continue to Plummet

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) MSNBC host Rachel Maddow ratings have gone down by almost 25% since President Donald Trump won the 2024 election, according to Fox News.

Her numbers have dropped from 2.3 million viewers to 1.8 million viewers. It only gets worse for the leftist host as she lost 29% of younger viewers aged 25-54.

Fox News compared the first two months of 2025 to the first two months of 2024 and found Maddow lost 24% among both total viewers and the key demographic.

The rating slump doesn’t come as a surprise as MSNBC reportedly cut the majority of staffers who worked on Maddow’s show.

Maddow blasted her bosses for the massive layoffs.

“That has never happened at this scale, in this way before when it comes to programming changes, presumably because it’s not the right way to treat people, and it’s inefficient and it’s unnecessary,” Maddow said. “And it kind of drops the bottom out of whether or not people feel like this is a good place to work, and so we don’t generally do things that way.”

Media critic William Jacobson told Fox News it was to be expected that there would be a decline in viewership.

“It’s not surprising that an audience built around the promise of defeating Trump would significantly fade away when Trump won,” Jacobson said.

Maddow will soon return to only hosting once a week in April, as she has been on air every weekday during the first 100 days of Trump’s presidency.

“When she goes back to one night a week for $25 million a year, which is one hell of a deal, the network will continue to shrink to the point where it may appear that they have more employees than actual viewers,” Fox News contributor Joe Concha told the outlet.