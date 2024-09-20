House Dem. Attacks Trump-Supporting Union Members, Calls Them ‘Uninformed’

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Rep. James McGovern, D-Mass., recently said that almost 60% of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union members are “uninformed” because they support Donald Trump for president.

“It’s clear that these workers are misinformed or uninformed about Trump’s record on labor. He is the most anti-labor president we have ever had, and his allegiance isn’t toward working people. Look at his plans for a tax cut. I mean tax cuts for rich people, but not for people in the middle class,” he said.

The Washington Times reported that he and other House Democrats also became outraged after the union leaders decided not to endorse a candidate in the 2024 presidential election, even though most of their members supported Trump.

The Daily Wire reported that the union has endorsed every Democratic presidential candidate since 1996.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., specifically criticized Teamsters President Sean O’Brien, saying she was “disappointed” with him and found his “behavior, especially after he went out to eat at Mar-a-Lago with Donald Trump, to be a questionable change in his pattern.”

“At the end of the day, we know that when the Teamsters are in trouble, who do they call when they need to make sure that Teamsters pensions are bailed out? When they need to make sure that they have a fair shake at the negotiating table? It was Sean O’Brien calling Democrats for help,” she said.

However, according to O’Brien’s speech at the July Republican National Convention, this is not what’s going on, and Americans see it.

“The American people aren’t stupid. They know the system is broken. We all know how Washington is run. Working people have no chance of winning this fight. That’s why I’m here today because I refuse to keep doing the same things my predecessors did,” he said.

Headline USA previously reported that a union of more than 1.3 million members released internal polls that showed that 59.6% of members supported Trump and only 34% supported Kamala Harris. The new poll also indicated that the members supported Biden over Trump (44.3% to 36.3%) before the former left the race.