Quantcast
Thursday, September 19, 2024

Conservatives Criticize Kamala Harris’s Resurfaced Anti-2A, Anti-4A Comments

'We’ve never had a nominee this extreme...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event at Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence on the Scott Northern Wake Campus of Wake Tech Community College in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Conservatives became very concerned after a video clip recently resurfaced in which Kamala Harris admitted that she opposes the Second and Fourth Amendments by saying that she would do anything necessary to invade other people’s homes for gun inspections.

The footage was taken at a San Francisco press conference, during which then-Mayor Gavin Newsom and then-San Francisco District Attorney Harris talked about the anti-gun legislation they pushed.

When a reporter asked her about the legality and morality of this method, Harris said that the plan would still be justifiable.

“We’re going to require responsible behaviors among everybody in the community. Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn’t mean that we’re not going to walk into that home and check to see if you’re being responsible and safe in the way you conduct your affairs,” she said.

Harris clarified that she and Newsom want to “legislate our values” and “encourage certain types of behavior.”

After the video clip became viral, conservatives quickly responded on social media.

“This video just sealed Trump’s victory. We’ve never had a nominee this extreme,” @_johnnymaga wrote.

The Trump campaign also stated that Harris is an “anti-gun RADICAL.”

As expected, the NRA also responded to the recently discovered video.

“Kamala Harris wants mass gun confiscation, and she’s willing to weaponize the government to enter your home and seize your legally owned guns,” the organization wrote.

Other anonymous people on Twitter also suggested that people should share this clip with gun owners so that they would know how to vote this November.

“Kamala Harris literally said they will be doing a gun confiscation. What’s it going to take for everyone to realize these people are straight up communists and they are coming for our guns, our free speech and all our constitutional rights,” another anonymous person wrote.

Co-owner of Trending Politics Colin Rugg also reminded people that a person doesn’t just abandon one’s beliefs overnight, especially if those beliefs have been consistent for many years.

“The Harris Campaign and media want you to believe she woke up one day and just abandoned all her previous beliefs. Don’t believe them,” he wrote.

Charlie Spiering of the Daily Mail pointed out that the funniest thing about the video was that Harris contradicted Newsom, who said earlier during the press conference that they are “not going to knock on everybody’s door” and “break in and inspect [other people’s homes.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Swing State Discovers 97,000 Registered Voters Won’t Be Able to Vote
Next article
House Dem. Attacks Trump-Supporting Union Members, Calls Them ‘Uninformed’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com