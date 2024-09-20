Conservatives Criticize Kamala Harris’s Resurfaced Anti-2A, Anti-4A Comments

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Conservatives became very concerned after a video clip recently resurfaced in which Kamala Harris admitted that she opposes the Second and Fourth Amendments by saying that she would do anything necessary to invade other people’s homes for gun inspections.

The footage was taken at a San Francisco press conference, during which then-Mayor Gavin Newsom and then-San Francisco District Attorney Harris talked about the anti-gun legislation they pushed.

When a reporter asked her about the legality and morality of this method, Harris said that the plan would still be justifiable.

“We’re going to require responsible behaviors among everybody in the community. Just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn’t mean that we’re not going to walk into that home and check to see if you’re being responsible and safe in the way you conduct your affairs,” she said.

Harris clarified that she and Newsom want to “legislate our values” and “encourage certain types of behavior.”

After the video clip became viral, conservatives quickly responded on social media.

“This video just sealed Trump’s victory. We’ve never had a nominee this extreme,” @_johnnymaga wrote.

The Trump campaign also stated that Harris is an “anti-gun RADICAL.”

As expected, the NRA also responded to the recently discovered video.

“Kamala Harris wants mass gun confiscation, and she’s willing to weaponize the government to enter your home and seize your legally owned guns,” the organization wrote.

Other anonymous people on Twitter also suggested that people should share this clip with gun owners so that they would know how to vote this November.

“Kamala Harris literally said they will be doing a gun confiscation. What’s it going to take for everyone to realize these people are straight up communists and they are coming for our guns, our free speech and all our constitutional rights,” another anonymous person wrote.

Co-owner of Trending Politics Colin Rugg also reminded people that a person doesn’t just abandon one’s beliefs overnight, especially if those beliefs have been consistent for many years.

Charlie Spiering of the Daily Mail pointed out that the funniest thing about the video was that Harris contradicted Newsom, who said earlier during the press conference that they are “not going to knock on everybody’s door” and “break in and inspect [other people’s homes.”