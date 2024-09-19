Quantcast
Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Teamsters Snub of Kamala Could Mean Trouble in ‘Rust Belt’ States Like Pa., Mich. and Wisc.

'This is the first time in about three decades that the Teamsters will not endorse a candidate...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Teamsters headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Teamsters headquarters in Washington, D.C. / PHOTO: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that one of the major labor unions in the country, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, refused to endorse anyone for president after their member polling indicated that union members are more likely to support Donald Trump instead of Kamala Harris.

According to Trending Politics co-owner Colin Rugg, the electronic member polling showed that 59.6% of members supported Trump, and only 34% supported Harris.

“The decision comes just two days after union leaders and members met privately with Kamala Harris who was apparently unsuccessful in winning some of them over. This is the first time in about three decades that the Teamsters will not endorse a candidate,” Rugg wrote.

In his post, Rugg also provided a video clip of Teamsters President Sean O’Brien, who said that he gave a speech at the Republican National Convention because Republicans, unlike Democrats, actually responded to the request to speak. O’Brien added that the union’s members didn’t like this fact, which probably explains Trump’s popularity among union members.

The Trump-Vance campaign released a statement that responded to recent news.

“Today, Kamala Harris suffered a crushing blow as she became the first Democrat in almost three decades to NOT be endorsed by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters,” the campaign wrote.

In its statement, the campaign also included multiple reports from different news sources, including the ones with a far-left bias, like the Washington Post, which claimed that the recent news was a bad sign for the Harris-Walz campaign, adding that this was “a blow to the Democratic Party.”

The Teamsters have a strong presence in battleground states and could play an outsize role in the election,” the Post reported.

The recent news could result in Trump winning the upcoming election, especially in the “Rust Belt” swing states, such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
