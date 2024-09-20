Leftist Rhetoric Promotes Efforts of 2nd Assassination Shooter

(Victoria Cook, Headline USA) Following the second attempt on President Donald J. Trump’s life, leftist reporters and followers were quick to place the blame of the incident on Trump’s controversial character. They failed to take into account that their vitriolic rhetoric has played a part in the violent attacks against Trump.

On July 3, Vice President Kamala Harris posted a video decrying Trump as a threat to democratic freedoms. The video claimed Trump has threatened to be a dictator were he to return to public office.

This language is not new or isolated, however, with leftist messaging calling for Trump to be eradicated as he is a threat to democracy.

In an interview with MSNBC host Jen Psaki—who also happens to be the former White House press secretary for the Biden–Harris administration—Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y.—who was one of the former lead prosecutors in Trump’s failed Ukraine impeachment—stated that Trump “cannot see public office again” and needed “to be eliminated.”

WATCH: Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman says former President Trump “cannot see public office again… he has to be eliminated.” The Radical Left’s rhetoric incites violence. pic.twitter.com/p4Bc9iHCOi — Citizens for Renewing America (@amrenewcitizen) July 15, 2024

The left-wing media promoting this divisive rhetoric has trickled down into the mindset of its audience.

“And to see we let this man Trump destroy America, and I look at it and say these two people had to step up and take the shot,” said Willie, a C-SPAN caller.

He promoted both assassination shooters during the open forum before being cut off, the Daily Mail reported.

While this incendiary language has continued with little accountability, conservatives are taking up the mantle to call out harmful leftist rhetoric.

During a CNN segment, media pundit Scott Jennings pushed back making reference to the specific phrases leftists have repetitively used to incite violence against Trump.

“The ‘bloodbath garbage’ is a pillar that the Democratic campaign has run against Trump, as is ‘dictator’, as is ‘eliminate the U.S. Constitution,’” Jennings said.



Credit to @ScottJenningsKY who has been outstanding on @cnn. Here CNN admits on air that all the bloodbath claims made about Trump aren’t true: pic.twitter.com/rz4WmxcuYO — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 18, 2024

In contrast, the conservative movement and Trump’s campaign have highlighted specific problems with Bidenomics and Harris’s political record.

Their focus has been policy and strong leadership, with perhaps their most controversial statement calling for Americans to fight for their country.