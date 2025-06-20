Headline Rewind: Our Best Stories from Last Week

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Watch our video breakdown of our best stories from last week, and find the time stamps and links below:

0:20: SCOOP: Headline USA Obtains Thomas Crooks’s Community College Speeches

2:40: Alleged Would-be Trump Assassin’s Rifle Misfired When Tested by Defense

3:55: 14-Year-Old Arrested in Alleged Mass Shooting Plot after Talking to Undercover FBI Agent Online

6:30: 30-Year Cover-Up: Newly Unearthed Records Confirm FBI Lied about OKC Bomb Footage

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.