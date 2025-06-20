Friday, June 20, 2025

Headline Rewind: Our Best Stories from Last Week

The scoops the competition won't touch...

Posted by Ken Silva

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Watch our video breakdown of our best stories from last week, and find the time stamps and links below:

0:20: SCOOP: Headline USA Obtains Thomas Crooks’s Community College Speeches

2:40: Alleged Would-be Trump Assassin’s Rifle Misfired When Tested by Defense

3:55: 14-Year-Old Arrested in Alleged Mass Shooting Plot after Talking to Undercover FBI Agent Online

6:30: 30-Year Cover-Up: Newly Unearthed Records Confirm FBI Lied about OKC Bomb Footage

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

