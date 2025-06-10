Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Alleged Would-be Trump Assassin’s Rifle Misfired When Tested by Defense

'As the bolt went forward to cycle the second round from the magazine, the cartridge misfed and jammed at the throat of the chamber...'

Posted by Ken Silva
The rifle found at the scene of last September's Trump assassination attempt. PHOTO: DOJ
(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Alleged would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh’s rifle misfired when tested by his defense team last month, the Justice Department confirmed Monday.

According to a DOJ court filing, Routh’s proposed defense expert Michael McClay—a former National Guard pilot and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputy who now works for American Airlines—test-fired his rifle on May 13. When he did so, the rifle was able to fire the first round—but would not feed the subsequent rounds into its chamber, according to McClay’s report.

“As the bolt went forward to cycle the second round from the magazine, the cartridge misfed and jammed at the throat of the chamber. McClay verbally announced a misfeed, rendered the rifle safe, and confirmed the misfeed with the FBI Agent,” a report from Routh’s defense team states.

“McClay then removed the magazine and the misfired cartridge from the rifle. … McClay retrieved two new rounds to repeat the process. The same action occurred with the firing of the first cartridge and the same type of misfeed on the second cartridge.”

The defense’s findings contradict an FBI lab report, which said the rifle “functioned normally” when tested last September. The defense previously noted that the FBI disassembled the rifle before they could examine it—with agents having removed the scope, which appears to have been fastened by electrical tape.

However, while the rifle may have misfired after its first shot, the DOJ says that’s irrelevant to the charges Routh is facing: attempted assassination, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and assault on a Secret Service agent. The DOJ is seeking to exclude McClay’s analysis from being presented to a jury.

“What possible relevance could McClay’s testimony about his test-fire have other than to suggest improperly that Routh might not have been able to succeed in killing President Trump if he had required a second shot to do so?” the DOJ said in its Monday filing.

“We have now moved past the idea that the gun would not have fired at all – so we are well and truly beyond any good faith connection between the rifle’s operability and Routh’s intent,” the DOJ added.

“Testimony casting doubt on the ability of the rifle to fire multiple rounds has no relevance legally to our charges, which of course do not require any degree of firearm operability at all, or the firing of a gun. It is quite frankly hard to conceive how this testimony could aid Routh in any way.”

Routh’s lawyers have yet to respond to the DOJ’s motion to exclude McClay’s findings. Routh is still scheduled to stand trial in September.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

