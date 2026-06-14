Obama Linked to Ukraine Biolabs that Deep State Tried to Cover Up

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) After out-going Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard unveiled new evidence confirming the long-suspected existence of secret U.S.-backed biolabs in Ukraine and elsewhere, conservative outlets like the Gateway Pundit were quick to connect the dots to prior reporting that implicated former President Barack Obama.

Today, I’m releasing never before seen intelligence revealing new evidence of past US government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries, including Ukraine. In support of President Trump‘s Executive Order to end federal funding of dangerous gain of function… pic.twitter.com/RkPHnAbka9 — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) June 12, 2026

An article from Pundit editor Jim Hoft revisited many of the past reports — which were denounced during the Biden administration as baseless conspiracy theories — linking the CIA-supported labs to highly risky experiments such as the gain-of-function research that resulted in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hoft furnished copies of tweets and documents that censors had sought to scrub from the internet, including those from a now-banned X account linked to the Russian news agency Ria Novosti. It accused Ukraine of trying stealthily to destroy the biological agents prior to an invasion.

The links to Obama came from a 2022 report by Natalie Winters, who was writing at the time for the National Pulse.

Her reporting, in turn, referenced a deleted 2010 article from the website BioPrepWatch.com that showed uniparty officials like former Sen. Richard Lugar, R-Ind., openly celebrating the launch of a lab in Odessa, a Ukrainian port city on the Black Sea.

Lugar said the illicit experimentation was part of a “threat reduction” program first launched in 1991 that had “improved safety for all people against weapons of mass destruction and potential terrorist use, in addition to advancements in the prevention of pandemics and public health consequences.”

The article said the program’s initial purpose was to help former Soviet satellite nations “dismantle and safeguard large stockpiles of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons,” and that it also had operations in Eastern European countries like Albania.

Gabard’s newly declassified documents acknowledge 120 such labs, including more than 40 in Ukraine.

Lugar noted in the 2010 article that the Odessa lab’s planning “began in 2005 when he and then Senator Barack Obama entered a partnership with Ukrainian officials.”

The bipartisan deep-state duo “also helped coordinate efforts between the U.S and Ukrainian researchers that year in an effort to study and help prevent avian flu,” the article said.

A decade later, however, the presence of the biolabs evidently gave Obama no choice but to continue to meddle in Ukrainian politics as the country wavered between its delicate Western alliances and cultural ties to Russia.

After a pro-Russian leader, Viktor Yanukovych, was elected into office in 2010, Obama’s State Department, under secretaries Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, backed a 2014 color revolution that installed a corrupt but U.S.-friendly regime.

Obama then turned oversight of Ukraine over to his vice president, Joe Biden, whose son Hunter was appointed to the board of leading Ukrainian energy company Burisma as part of a quid-pro-quo deal to ensure U.S. financial support.

Hunter Biden’s name also surfaced in reports of the biolabs, with the National File reporting in 2023 that he and Jeffrey Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell had gone in together on a joint venture to fund Ukraine-based company Metabiota.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.