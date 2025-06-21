Friday, June 20, 2025

Austin Metcalf’s Killer Liked about Confrontation, Footage Reportedly Shows

'Initially, Frisco police said an altercation between the teens led to the violent encounter. However, the footage reviewed by the Daily Mail at the Frisco Independent School District's headquarters shows no obvious physical confrontation between the two prior to the stabbing...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Shown is the Adelanto U.S. Immigration and Enforcement Processing Center operated by GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) a Florida-based company specializing in privatized corrections in Adelanto, Calif., on Aug. 28, 2019. California's attorney general on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, asked the full 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider a ruling that rejected the state's first-in-the-nation ban on for-profit private prisons and immigration detention facilities. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USANewly released video of beloved high schooler Austin Metcalf’s killing contradicts the perpetrator’s claim that he acted in self-defense before fatally stabbing Metcalf. The senseless murder has sparked widespread outrage. 

The footage, shown on Monday to the Daily Mail and CBS News but not publicly released, revealed no physical confrontation between Metcalf and Karmelo Anthony.  

Anthony now faces murder charges for stabbing Metcalf at a high school football game on April 2 in Frisco, Texas. Anthony claims he stabbed Metcalf after a fight and feared for his life.  

Police said Metcalf had asked Anthony to leave a team tent because Anthony was not part of the team. Officers said a fight broke out shortly afterward, leading to Metcalf’s death. However, the footage does not corroborate such a claim, according to the Mail. 

“Initially, Frisco police said an altercation between the teens led to the violent encounter. However, the footage reviewed by the Daily Mail at the Frisco Independent School District’s headquarters shows no obvious physical confrontation between the two prior to the stabbing,” the outlet wrote. 

“The Daily Mail did not detect anything that indicated chaos was about to ensue,” it added. 

The killing was captured by a high-angle camera used to broadcast the games, the Mail said.

Metcalf, attending with his twin brother, was waiting for the game to start when he asked Anthony to move. 

“Then, seemingly out of nowhere, it becomes apparent that the moment has happened when an armed Anthony attacked Metcalf,” the Mail wrote. “The stabbing itself is not visible on camera, but the reaction is immediate: students are seen fleeing from under the tent.” 

Anthony fled the scene afterward, though that moment was not caught on camera. Metcalf later succumbed to his injuries. 

The case has gone viral, with many individuals fundraising for Anthony’s legal defense despite Metcalf’s tragic death. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Headline Rewind: Our Best Stories from Last Week
Next article
FBI Emails Expose Biden DOJ’s Push to Stack Charges Against Trump

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com