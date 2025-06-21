Austin Metcalf’s Killer Liked about Confrontation, Footage Reportedly Shows

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Newly released video of beloved high schooler Austin Metcalf’s killing contradicts the perpetrator’s claim that he acted in self-defense before fatally stabbing Metcalf. The senseless murder has sparked widespread outrage.

The footage, shown on Monday to the Daily Mail and CBS News but not publicly released, revealed no physical confrontation between Metcalf and Karmelo Anthony.

Anthony now faces murder charges for stabbing Metcalf at a high school football game on April 2 in Frisco, Texas. Anthony claims he stabbed Metcalf after a fight and feared for his life.

CRIME: Karmelo Anthony stabbed a Frisco teen in the heart at a track meet. He claimed self-defense but video footage proves he lied to police – there was no physical altercation before he attacked Austin Metcalf. Despite murdering Austin Metcalf in cold blood, Anthony was allowed… pic.twitter.com/RwqqN0ji30 — @amuse (@amuse) June 20, 2025

Police said Metcalf had asked Anthony to leave a team tent because Anthony was not part of the team. Officers said a fight broke out shortly afterward, leading to Metcalf’s death. However, the footage does not corroborate such a claim, according to the Mail.

“Initially, Frisco police said an altercation between the teens led to the violent encounter. However, the footage reviewed by the Daily Mail at the Frisco Independent School District’s headquarters shows no obvious physical confrontation between the two prior to the stabbing,” the outlet wrote.

“The Daily Mail did not detect anything that indicated chaos was about to ensue,” it added.

The killing was captured by a high-angle camera used to broadcast the games, the Mail said.

Metcalf, attending with his twin brother, was waiting for the game to start when he asked Anthony to move.

“Then, seemingly out of nowhere, it becomes apparent that the moment has happened when an armed Anthony attacked Metcalf,” the Mail wrote. “The stabbing itself is not visible on camera, but the reaction is immediate: students are seen fleeing from under the tent.”

Anthony fled the scene afterward, though that moment was not caught on camera. Metcalf later succumbed to his injuries.

The case has gone viral, with many individuals fundraising for Anthony’s legal defense despite Metcalf’s tragic death.