14-Year-Old Arrested in Alleged Mass Shooting Plot after Talking to Undercover FBI Agent Online

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The FBI announced on Thursday that law enforcement arrested a juvenile teenager who was plotting an improvised explosive attack and mass shooting at the Three Rivers Mall in Kelso, Washington. Fourteen-year-old Beau Carr now faces attempted murder charges.

“[Carr] demonstrated the intent and means to carry out their plan, which included precise details such as a map of the mall, a route the shooter would follow, a plan to use an improvised explosive device commonly known as a chlorine bomb to incite panic, and then to shoot mall patrons as they were exiting the movie theatre before ultimately committing suicide at a pre-determined location in the mall,” the FBI said in a press release.

The defense lawyer is raising some serious questions in this case.

1. He says his client's conversation with the undercover FBI agent "led to the prosecution," which is a big red flag.

2. The 14-year-old boy was supposedly planning to set off a "chlorine bomb," but there's no… https://t.co/D9zXDXSlMv pic.twitter.com/K1RB9nHeuI — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) June 7, 2025

However, Carr’s lawyer, Chris Heywood, reportedly says his client’s so-called plot was “fantastical.” According to Heywood, investigators found no evidence explosives at Carr’s house. Heywood also disputed government’s claim that the parents left their guns out unsecured.

Carr, who was arrested on May 22 and has been in juvenile detention ever since, had been involved with the online Satanic pedophile network known as “764.” According to The Oregonian, Heywood said his client was chatting with an undercover FBI agent in a 764 chatroom. That conversation led to the prosecution of Carr, he said.

“There’s no evidence this got any further than online communication,” Heywood said at a Friday detention hearing, according to The Oregonian, which identified Carr. “He wanted a place to fit in.”

As for the allegedly unsecured firearms police found at Carr’s home, Heywood said there’s an explanation for that. One of the guns was inoperable, he said. The other gun was taken out of a safe by the parents the night before the police raid, because they had spotted suspicious vehicles driving by their secluded rural home, according to Heywood.

Heywood also reportedly said his client was the subject of bullying at school. When his parents pulled him out earlier this year, he became involved with the online 764 cult. According to Heywood, that online group pressured his client to carry out the attack.

Details of the undercover FBI agent’s conversations with Carr and other 764 members aren’t publicly available.

Prosecutors, for their part, argued at Friday’s detention hearing that Carr has displayed several instances of “suicidal” and “homicidal” ideation, including one disturbing incident in February, when the boy allegedly sent photos of weapons to classmates on Snapchat.

The presiding judge reportedly said that “although he felt empathy for him, the charges were too serious to allow the boy to go home without further psychiatric evaluations,” according to Fox 12 in Oregon.

Carr’s next hearing is set for June 20, when the judge is expected to rule on whether he can safely be released until his trial, or whether he should remain in custody.

While Carr’s lawyer is arguing that the case against his client is overblown, there is a documented history of school shooters being involved with the 764 network.

764 School Shootings

The first shooting occurred in January, when a 17-year-old black student named Solomon Henderson allegedly opened fire—killing a female student and wounding one other before killing himself.

Henderson apparently operated the Twitter/X account @GroidCell, which is linked to the Satanic 764 pedophile network. His manifesto also claimed that he had connections with other school shooters, including 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow, who opened fire during a study hall last December.

We now know that these 4 people were all associating with each other in online accelerationist chatrooms.

Natalie Rupnow, the 15-year-old girl, committed a school shooting in December.

Solomon Henderson, the 17-year-old black teenager, committed a school shooting in January.

The… pic.twitter.com/kuPnQKJq7a — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) May 1, 2025

Additionally, when investigators searched Rupnow’s phone, they found that she was part of a network of extremist and sadistic chatrooms, and that she was communicating with many other people.

One of those people was 20-year-old Alexander Paffendorf, who was also allegedly talking to Rupnow online about committing a mass shooting. Last week, a court reportedly granted a three-year gun violence restraining order against Paffendorf, which bars him from owning firearms for three years, according to Fox 5 in San Diego. Paffendorf has not been criminally charged over the matter.

Along with Paffendorf, Rupnow was also found to have been communicating with 22-year-old Damien Blade Allen. According to a detective’s affidavit released last week, the two were in a “conspiracy” to commit mass shootings.

Allen was arrested on April 27, just before he was about to carry out his intended shooting, according to law enforcement.

