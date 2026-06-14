Musk Fans Demand Crucial Correction from AOC over Commie Disinfo

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) After SpaceX’s record-breaking initial public offering on Friday officially turned company founder Elon Musk from the world’s wealthiest billionaire into its first trillionaire, supporters sought a correction from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y. over a recent attack on Musk.

In March, the socialist ‘Squad’ leader derided the erstwhile DOGE director, claiming that “Elon Musk is not a scientist, he’s not an engineer, he’s a billionaire conman with a lot of money.”

Musk, who also owns X, responded at the time with a post that garnered more than 17 million views, stating simply, “*trillioniare” [sic].

*trillioniare — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 8, 2026

At the time, Musk’s official net worth was estimated to be around $840 billion, according to Forbes. But upon his crossing the trillion-dollar milestone the comment was resurrected by online supporters, including Libs of TikTok, which called for a formal correction from “AOC.”

AOC must issue a correction! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kcNEdQFKmc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 12, 2026

It wasn’t the only comeuppance, however, that Musk’s admirers were relishing in.

Another unearthed tweet, which was highlighted by the New York Post, came from then-California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzales in May 2020, before Musk had purchased X or entered the political realm by expressing his support for President Donald Trump.

After Gonzalez wrote “F**k Elon Musk,” he responded “Message received,” and shortly thereafter announced the decision to relocate his businesses from California to Texas.

“This single tweet cost California hundreds of billions of dollars in taxes, revenue, and jobs,” wrote investment banker John LeFevre.

This single tweet cost California hundreds of billions of dollars in taxes, revenue, and jobs: pic.twitter.com/eXwbX4gi1l — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) June 12, 2026

Despite the humiliation, shameless left-wingers had no intention of letting Musk take a victory lap over his newfound status.

Many lashed out using Musk’s own social-media platform, including perennial class-baiter Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who appeared to lodge her complaints about the wealthy from the back seat of a limousine.

Is she actually lecturing us about rich people from the back of a limousine 🤣 https://t.co/RiZ12pYLxc — Jessica (@JessicaTetreau) June 12, 2026

Undeterred, Musk basked in the moment with a speech to SpaceX employees on Friday, ahead of its first public trade, during which he expressed his own surprise at the company’s unlikely upward trajectory.

“It is certainly hard to believe that a little company that started in a warehouse in El Segundo is now going public with the largest IPO ever,” Musk said. “And let me tell you, if people had told me this was going to happen, I was like, ‘Man, you must be smoking some really good crack.’”