Wednesday, December 6, 2023

GOP Moves to ‘Defund’ and ‘Expel’ the United Nations

'Tomorrow I will file by bill to #DefundTheUN...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses reporters during a news conference in New York. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) Republicans in Congress vowed to introduce legislation to “defund” and “expel” the unelected globalist United Nations.

UN has been pushing to assert itself as a single-world government in the decades since its inception, which is an un-American agenda that directly conflicts with conservative Republican values, according to Slay News.

As expected, globalist Joe Biden and his administration have been pushing to deepen ties with the organization.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, has indicated that he will file a measure to “defund the United Nations,” as a response to the UN’s mounting power grab.

“Tomorrow I will file by bill to #DefundTheUN. Please like and repost if you’d like to see that bill become law,” Lee posted on Twitter.

Some Republicans in the U.S. House responded to the call by pledging to also push legislation to get rid of the globalist organization.

“So will I :)” Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, wrote in response to Lee’s post.

Roy’s office’s Twitter account also shared a similar message.

“The UN doesn’t deserve a single DIME of American taxpayer money. That’s why Rep. Roy is looking forward to introducing House legislation alongside @RepMikeRogersAL and @SenMikeLee that would DEFUND it.”

Even though pulling funding from the UN would certainly appeal to conservatives, such legislation will likely be dead on arrival since it probably wouldn’t have enough support to move through Congress.

Aside from expressing his support for cutting off UN funding, Lee also suggested that the United States should “expel them too.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declared earlier this year that “global boiling” has arrived on Earth.

Last week, during his fearmongering remarks at the COP28 summit in Dubai, Guterres warned of “the sickness bringing our climate to its knees.”

“A sickness only you, global leaders, can cure. Earth’s vital signs are failing,” he said.

In addition to that, he also demanded that all nations agree to a complete “phaseout.”

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
