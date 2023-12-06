Leftists Enraged over Flattering Actor Chosen to Portray Trump in Biopic

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Hunky Captain America actor Sebastian Stan has been cast as a young Donald Trump in the upcoming movie The Apprentice, sending leftists into hysterics, the New York Post reported.

The biopic is being directed by Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi, whose best known American screen credit to date is two episodes of the pandemic-inspired HBO series The Last of Us.

The movie, which delves into Trump’s early relationship with anti-communist prosecutor Roy Cohn, is described as “an exploration of power and ambition set in a world of corruption and deceit,” according to Deadline.

“It’s a mentor–protégé story that charts the origins of an American dynasty,” said the industry trade publication. “Filled with larger-than-life characters, it reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers.”

While there may be good cause for Trump supporters to be wary of its eventual portrayal of the the president and his guiding principles, the casting of the Marvel star made waves on social media for all the right reasons by triggering Trump-deranged snowflakes conditioned to regarding the silver screen as their safe space.

One Twitter user complained that Stan was too attractive for the younger Trump, alluding to the flattering castings used in the portrayals of the British royal family on Netflix’s The Crown.

They can give Trump the '90s soft lighting all they want, but we all know that is some extremely kind casting. I'm not even a Sebastian Stan girl, but please. That is some Crown level casting 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jmLD1OOmiC — Brown Butter Evangelist (@krysilove) November 29, 2023

Others were no less hysterical, but admitted that Stan and the former president do in fact look alike, noting that Stan “DOES look ugly” like Trump.

“That’s the whole point, trump is an ugly f@sc!st, stop trying to find a way to compliment his look, period.”

sebastian stan DOES look ugly as donal trump and that's the whole point, trump is an ugly f@sc!st, stop trying to find a way to compliment his look, period. — win- weeee? (@barnesmilf) December 5, 2023

Another complained that it’s “too early” for a movie about Trump, whom the user “absolutely” hates.

lol I love Sebastian Stan & I absolutely hate Donald Trump. I personally think it’s far too early for any kind of Trump biopic. — Alden Ehrenreich Fans (The Ehrenaissance) (@AldenE_fans) November 30, 2023

Another Twitter user cited by the Post remarked about how offensive it would be for Stan to be cast as the former president.

“This must be April the 1st,” said the now-removed tweet. “If someone wanted to cast me as Donald Trump I would be personally offended.”

Stan, 41, has a history of playing real-life characters whose machismo and morals don’t always work in perfect tandem.

He earned an Emmy nomination last year for playing sex-charged Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in Hulu’s miniseries Pam & Tommy.

Stan also portrayed figure skater Tonya Harding’s abusive ex-husband, Jeff Gilooly, in 2017’s I, Tonya opposite Margot Robbie and Allison Janney, who won a best supporting actress Oscar for her performance.

In The Apprentice, he will be joined by Maria Bakalova as Trump’s first wife, Ivana, and Jeremy Strong as Cohn.

The film, being produced by Gidden Media’s Amy Baer, has not yet set a release date.

Trump himself is not known to have commented publicly about the film.