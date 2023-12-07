Quantcast
Liz Cheney Considers 3rd-Party Run to Oppose Trump ‘Threat’

'We face threats that could be existential to the United States, and we need a candidate who is going to be able to deal with and address and confront all of those challenges...'

Liz Cheney
Liz Cheney / PHOTO: AP

(Eli Pacheco, Headline USA) Disgraced former Wyoming representative Liz Cheney said she’s considering a third-party White House bid, Newsmax reported.

“We face threats that could be existential to the United States, and we need a candidate who is going to be able to deal with and address and confront all of those challenges,” she claimed in a Monday interview with the Washington Post.

Cheney said she’d run as a third-party conservative candidate. Another option would be a bipartisan ticket or a newly formed party. She said she’d decide about the run in the coming months.

“Several years ago, I would not have contemplated a third-party run,” she said. “I happen to think democracy is at risk at home, obviously, as a result of Donald Trump’s continued grip on the Republican Party, and I think democracy is at risk internationally as well.”

Cheney, co-chair of Nancy Pelosi’s hand-picked Jan. 6 Committee, consistently riles conservatives with her words and deeds as one of former President Donald Trump’s biggest detractors.

During her 2022 re-election bid, she suffered a lopsided loss in the GOP primary to MAGA-backed Harriet Hageman and was censured by the state Republican Party over her vote to impeach Trump.

Prior to being voted out of office, Cheney also lost her role in the Republican House leadership over her various defections and betrayals.

Cheney, who was able to secure a cushy teaching gig at the University of Virginia, has been angling for public attention following the release of her memoir, Oath and Honor: a Memoir and a Warning.

On Sunday, she helped leftist media outlets launch a coordinated campaign to smear Trump as a “dictator” during an appearance on CBS. She has also discussed her unlikely partnership with Pelosi in related interviews.

