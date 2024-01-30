Georgia Lt. Gov. Names Committee to Investigate Fani Willis and Lovebird Scandal

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has revealed the members of an investigative committee tasked with examining potential wrongdoing by Fani Willis, the embattled district attorney for Fulton County, the Daily Caller reported on Monday.

Jones, a Republican, stated on Monday that the committee will comprise six Republicans and three Democrats, all of whom will focus on the infamous affair between Willis and anti-Trump prosecutor Nathan Wade.

In a letter addressed to Georgia Secretary of State David Cook, Jones announced that Georgia Sens. Bill Cowsert and Greg Dolezal, both Republicans, will serve as chair and vice-chair of the committee.

The committee will also include the following Democrats: Sens. Jason Esteves, Harold Jones and Gloria Butler, along with Republican Sens. John Kennedy, Blake Tillery, Bo Hatchett and Steve Gooch.

Dolezal, the chief deputy whip of the Senate, led the passage of the committee last Monday, according to Atlanta News First.

“The multitude of accusations surrounding Ms. Willis, spanning from allegations of prosecutorial misconduct to questions about the use of public funds and accusations of an unprofessional relationship, underscores the urgency for a thorough and impartial examination,” said Dolezal, as reported by Atlanta News First.

“We owe it to the public to ensure transparency, accountability, and the preservation of the integrity of our justice system,” he added.

This move follows the approval of the committee by the Georgia Senate on Friday, with a vote of 30 to 19. The bipartisan lawmakers will delve into disturbing evidence showing that Willis took several vacations with Wade.

However, The trips were allegedly funded by Wade through his income from his special prosecutor’s appointment to prosecute former President Donald Trump, along with 18 other co-defendants in the presidential election case.

Willis has not denied the allegations, choosing instead to raise racism — not potential ethical violations — as the motive behind the attacks.

In addition to the Senate investigation, Willis is under scrutiny from a Fulton County commissioner’s probe, along with a U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., urging the State Bar of Georgia to investigate potential ethics violations in the affair between Willis and Wade.